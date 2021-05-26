Olivia Voskuil, Kenedy Schoonveld named Academic All-Americans

Senior wrestlers Brody Ullyott and Blaine Henderson, along with junior Bradly Swiers earned Academic All-State awards in an announcement by The Guillotine Thursday, May 6. Ullyott is a two-time state placewinner. He finished third at 145 pounds in 2021 in Class AA as a senior and was runner-up at 138 pounds as a junior. Brody was a state qualifier at 113 pounds as a freshman. Ullyott finished his senior season with a record of 29-4 and completed his high school career with a record of 156-55, including 60 pins. Brody’s GPA is 3.97. Honors and achievements include three-time all-conference, three-time Section 8AA Academic All-Star, MWCA and Section 8AA Scholarship recipient, Mid State Conference MVP, and team captain. Future plans are to attend college and major in wildlife biology/natural resources. Brody’s parents are Rob and Diane.