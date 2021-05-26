BRAVES-RED SOX!

The PLAY: Texas Rangers +100 D Dunning (RHP), G Canning (RHP) Must Start. The Angels have won the first two in this series but I'll back Texas to avoid the sweep with a win in the finale. The edge is on the mound as Dane Dunning has been vastly superior to Griffin Canning. It's an across the board sweep for Dunning. Much better first two trips through the order, which remains the key in starting pitcher comparisons. Dunning is nearly two runs better than Canning in ERA, and is actually a full two runs better using the key analytic stats. It's even better factoring in the home-road splits, in spite of the fact Texas has lost all four of Dunning's road starts. The Rangers bullpen is pretty average but that's still a clear edge over the Halos relief corps, which has been mostly awful this season. I"ve got to back Texas to win this one.