In A Landmark Case, A Dutch Court Orders Shell To Cut Its Carbon Emissions Faster

Partners at European law-firm Fieldfisher reply to NGW's questions about the surprise outcome of the late May court case and its meaning for Shell. In late May, a Dutch court found in favour of seven environmental groups with a ruling that will, if it survives the appeal, oblige Anglo-Dutch major Shell to cut all the group's Scope 1-3 emissions by 45% relative to 2019 by 2030. It also had to pay the cost of the proceedings. NGW asked partners at European law-firm Fieldfisher for their opinion on several aspects of the case which has the potential to trigger similar cases against similar companies. 1. Are there precedents for this ruling in Dutch law? In its so-called Urgenda-decision dated December 20, 2019, the Dutch Supreme Court (Hoge Raad) confirmed that the Dutch State has a positive obligation under the European Convention on Human Righ...