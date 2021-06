Police are looking for a camping trailer that was stolen from a southwest Salina storage lot over the weekend. Shawn Francis, 42, of Salina, told police that his 2020 Jayco Jay Feather camping trailer was stolen from a storage lot at 2435 Centennial Road sometime on Saturday or Sunday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester reported this morning. Francis said he had last seen the trailer on Saturday around 7 p.m. He went back on Sunday to load up the camper for vacation and it was gone.