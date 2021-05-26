Resident Evil Fans Have Noticed A Glaring Absence From Dead By Daylight

The latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise, Resident Evil Village, continues the story of Ethan Winters and explores the mysteries of a small European village. As the series has taken different twists and turns since its 1996 release, it hasn’t always been easy to predict what the next entry in the franchise will hold. Survival horror or fast-paced action? Veteran characters we know or meeting brand-new faces? With Resident Evil 7, Capcom went back to its roots and crafted a game that was more heavily steeped in atmosphere and survival than some of its predecessors. Resident Evil Village continues that trend while adding smooth gunplay and responsive haptics if you’re playing on a PlayStation 5 console. So what will Resident Evil 9 look and play like? The Resident Evil Village ending gives us some clues to what the next future Resident Evil game will be like.