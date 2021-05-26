Cancel
Resident Evil Fans Have Noticed A Glaring Absence From Dead By Daylight

By Jessica Reyes
 13 days ago
Behaviour Interactive has finally elaborated on details for the highly anticipated "Resident Evil" Chapter it teased for "Dead By Daylight" back in April. The developer celebrated "Dead by Daylight's" fifth anniversary with a livestream about upcoming plans for the series, including the collaboration with Capcom's horror franchise. According to the latest trailer, the popular 4v1 survival multiplayer game has amassed over 36 million players across all platforms since release — and what better way to celebrate than to bring in some more horror gaming icons?

