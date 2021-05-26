Cancel
Manchester, NH

Hours-long standoff ends at house, man found dead inside

Argus Press
 15 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An hours-long standoff in a Manchester neighborhood has ended with a man found dead inside a house, authorities said Wednesday. U.S. marshals arrived at the home at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant. They heard three gunshots fired from the house and warned residents in the neighborhood to shelter in place. The marshals weren't hurt and did not return fire, authorities said. Additional shots were fired from the house.

