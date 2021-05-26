Job website ZipRecruiter valued at $2.7 billion in debut

* FX volatility index falls to Feb 2020 levels * Euro lower ahead of ECB meeting on Thursday * Traders wait for policy cues before making new bets * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged up slightly and currency market volatility on Tuesday hit the lowest level in more than a year, as investors sat on the sidelines waiting for clearer signals on inflation levels and central bank policies around the world. With inflation updates expected from China, Europe and the United States this week and an impending European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to be followed by a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week, currency investors appeared to be treading water while the S&P 500 dipped very slightly. Range-bound currency markets meant a fall in volatility. The Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Index hit its lowest level since February 2020. "All the major currencies are having muted reaction right now as they wait," said JB Mackenzie, managing director of futures and forex at TD Ameritrade. "We're looking at the inflation numbers to see how the economies are running. Are they very hot and, if so, does that mean there could be a reaction from central banks globally?" Traders on Tuesday sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in more than a month after a report showed small business owners less confident, and narrowing the spread of a closely watched part of the yield curve. The dollar index was last up 0.12%, while the euro fell 0.09% against the greenback to $1.2179 . The British pound fell 0.15% to $1.4155 and the Australian dollar eased 0.21% to $0.7739 , with both stuck in ranges seen over the past couple of months. Cryptocurrencies were more volatile on the day with Bitcoin last down 3% at $32,544 after hitting a session low of $31,025 - also its lowest level since May 19. Ether was down 7% at $2,464.47 . ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 2:44PM (1844 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 90.0810 89.9880 +0.12% 0.111% +90.1810 +89.9530 Euro/Dollar $1.2179 $1.2190 -0.09% -0.32% +$1.2194 +$1.2165 Dollar/Yen 109.4650 109.2550 +0.19% +5.94% +109.5550 +109.2000 Euro/Yen 133.30 133.16 +0.11% +5.03% +133.4200 +133.1400 Dollar/Swiss 0.8966 0.8976 -0.10% +1.35% +0.8989 +0.8953 Sterling/Dollar $1.4155 $1.4177 -0.15% +3.61% +$1.4184 +$1.4122 Dollar/Canadian 1.2117 1.2083 +0.28% -4.85% +1.2117 +1.2071 Aussie/Dollar $0.7739 $0.7756 -0.21% +0.61% +$0.7763 +$0.7732 Euro/Swiss 1.0920 1.0938 -0.16% +1.05% +1.0945 +1.0911 Euro/Sterling 0.8603 0.8596 +0.08% -3.74% +0.8627 +0.8594 NZ $0.7196 $0.7230 -0.47% +0.20% +$0.7232 +$0.7188 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.2585 8.2600 +0.12% -3.70% +8.2810 +8.2405 Euro/Norway 10.0586 10.0695 -0.11% -3.90% +10.0798 +10.0410 Dollar/Sweden 8.2616 8.2627 -0.10% +0.80% +8.2870 +8.2535 Euro/Sweden 10.0615 10.0715 -0.10% -0.15% +10.0883 +10.0586 (Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London, Editing by Robert Birsel, Will Dunham and Bernadette Baum)