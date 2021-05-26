Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Alan’

By Erin Crooks
nbc11news.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Alan is a neutered male and is around 5.5 years old. He is a bit shy at first and may need some time to warm up. But once he’s comfortable, he’s very sweet. Alan is apart of the Cat Pawsitive Pro Program at the shelter, so he has some unique skills. The shelter staff say that Alan would need to be the only pet in the home as he loves having all of the attention focused on him, and would do best in a home with adults only or older kids.

www.nbc11news.com
Grand Junction, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Grand Junction, CO
Pets & Animals
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
