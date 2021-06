OROFINO — The University of Idaho Extension Office of Clearwater County is offering two programs for rural landowners and people interested in forestry. The first workshop will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. June 24 at the Best Western Plus Lodge at River’s Edge at 615 Main St. in Orofino. The workshop, which costs $10 per person, will introduce landowners to the basic principles of wildlife management and biodiversity conservation. It also will cover specific habitat requirements and preferences of some popular local wildlife species.