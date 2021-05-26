Survival Horror Game Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Headed to PS5 and PS4 Among Other Platforms

It’s been over thirty years, but Ghosts ‘n Goblins is back with another brutally hard, 2D sidescrolling adventure. The Ghosts ‘n Goblins series had a reputation for being wicked hard before being wicked hard was cool. I remember back in the late eighties when my friend Marty and I talked our parents into buying us each the NES. I got a copy of The Goonies 2 with mine, while my friend got Capcom’s Ghosts ‘n Goblins. I’ve been playing video games ever since, but my friend gave up video games within the year. It’s my completely scientific and legit theory that the brutal difficulty of Ghosts ‘n Goblins literally killed video games for him. I borrowed his copy a couple of times back then and I can tell you that playing Super Mario Brothers and Goonies 2 did not prepare me the digital slap in the face that game gave me. But even at ten years old, and despite the difficulty, I could tell it was a good game. Now, over thirty years later, Capcom has brought this sidescrolling classic back from the dead. But is this Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection a watered-down copy of the real thing, or does it manage to bring both the core gameplay and hardcore nature of the original? Let’s dig in and find out.