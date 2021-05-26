Cancel
Survival Horror Game Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Headed to PS5 and PS4 Among Other Platforms

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvader Studios and Leonardo Interactive have announced Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, a prequel to Daymare: 1998. The survival horror title will release in 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox One and Series X/S, and PC. Players will step into the shoes of agent Dalila Reyes as she enters a...

There's a Brand New Sonic Game Coming to PS5, PS4 in 2022

Come on, SEGA. We know Sonic's all about going fast, but this teaser is taking the mickey. Sonic Team has announced it's working on a brand new entry in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise (there's a surprise), and it's done so with the above video. It's so brief, it's hard to really glean anything from it at all, other than Sonic's in it, and he got lost running in circles in the forest.
Leonardo Interactive and Invader Studios Reveal Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle

Leonardo Interactive and Invader Studios have announced a prequel to the critically acclaimed survival horror Daymare: 1998, titled Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle will send you back to the small town of Keen Sight to discover the truth and uncover the towns dark secrets, but to do so you must go back to where it all began… back to 1994.
Stealth Action Sequel Aragami 2 Sneaks onto PS5, PS4 This September

Remember Aragami? Released on PlayStation 4, it's a well-liked stealth game about a supernatural ninja sneaking about in the shadows. Developer Lince Works announced Aragami 2 last year, promising to build on the solid stealth gameplay and enjoyable multiplayer. Following a delay, the release date has finally shown itself. The...
Dying Light 2 Hitting PS5, PS4 on 7th December, Gameplay Revealed

Techland has today reintroduced Dying Light 2 following a very lengthy delay at the beginning of last year, confirming it will release for both PlayStation 5 and PS4 on 7th December 2021. This announcement was accompanied by extended gameplay sequences, all of which you can catch in the new trailer embedded above. Footage takes a deep dive into the story, how the world changes from day into night, and how your choices impact the narrative.
Borderlands 3 Crossplay Kyboshed on PS5, PS4 by Publisher

Borderlands 3 is getting crossplay across all consoles and platforms – except it’s also not. An extremely vague Twitter message shared by Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has gone viral, but it’s hard to parse exactly what the problem is here. He states that an update for the looter shooter has been readied that “includes full crossplay support across all platforms”. However, he continues: “For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles.”
Review: Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection – PS5, PS4

It’s been over thirty years, but Ghosts ‘n Goblins is back with another brutally hard, 2D sidescrolling adventure. The Ghosts ‘n Goblins series had a reputation for being wicked hard before being wicked hard was cool. I remember back in the late eighties when my friend Marty and I talked our parents into buying us each the NES. I got a copy of The Goonies 2 with mine, while my friend got Capcom’s Ghosts ‘n Goblins. I’ve been playing video games ever since, but my friend gave up video games within the year. It’s my completely scientific and legit theory that the brutal difficulty of Ghosts ‘n Goblins literally killed video games for him. I borrowed his copy a couple of times back then and I can tell you that playing Super Mario Brothers and Goonies 2 did not prepare me the digital slap in the face that game gave me. But even at ten years old, and despite the difficulty, I could tell it was a good game. Now, over thirty years later, Capcom has brought this sidescrolling classic back from the dead. But is this Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection a watered-down copy of the real thing, or does it manage to bring both the core gameplay and hardcore nature of the original? Let’s dig in and find out.
Lovecraftian Survival Horror Game Song of Horror is Available Now

From the days of Resident Evil and Silent Hill right through to the present, survival horror has long had a sizeable fanbase on console, which is why we’re so excited to bring Song of Horror to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. A lot of the series that inspired this Lovecraftian, third person adventure launched on Xbox consoles of old, and part of Song of Horror’s DNA is to pay homage to these classic masterpieces of the survival-horror genre.
Survival horror Song of Horror has a terrifying release on Playstation

Raiser Games and Protocol Games today released their popular PC survival horror title, song of horror, on PlayStation consoles. This new console release combines all five chapters of the Steam version into a single edition, giving players the chance to experience a very paranormal story that will startle. An eerie new launch trailer can be seen below and sets the tone…
Another Dev Is Doing a Fast & Furious Game on PS5, PS4

We still have the odd nightmare here and there about Fast & Furious Crossroads, so forgive us when we wince a little upon seeing the big-budget movie branding associated with a PlayStation game once more. Confirmed for both PS5 and PS4, Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Rise of SH1FT3R will release this November. It's most definitely not based on the bombastic universe of Dominic Toretto, however. Rise of SH1FT3R is all about the Netflix spin-off show that has quietly amassed four seasons on the streaming service, with the game seemingly focused purely on pedal to the metal racing.
Scarlet Nexus Demo Released for PS4 and PS5

Scarlet Nexus, Bandai Namco’s most recent contribution to the JRPG canon, launches in just under a month. In the meantime, players on Xbox and, as of today PlayStation, can access a multi-hour demo that looks like a solid appetizer for the game. This demo introduces players to the characters, world, and enemies of New Himuka, a city in an alternate reality 90’s Japan where AR overlays and networked brains are omnipresent.
Upcoming PS5, PS4 Games for June and July 2021

Can you believe we're already at the half-way point for 2021? The first half of the year seems to have vanished into thin air, and with the gaming release schedule warming up, it's not going to slow down. There are some very exciting PlayStation 5 and PS4 games heading our way — let's take a look, shall we? Here's what you can look forward to over the next couple of months.
Mech SRPG ‘Relayer’ Coming West in 2021 With Dual Audio for PS4 and PS5

Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced they will publish the Kadokawa Games-developed simulation RPG Relayer on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2021. Relayer takes place in the year 2049 where mankind has just met intelligent life: the Relayers. Further, they have also discovered an ancient civilization known as the Starchildren, who have granted humans unique powers. Fast forward to 2051; two young women cross paths in the colony of Artemis located on the surface of the Moon. This is where the adventure begins.
Chicory: A Colorful Tale Paints a Picture on PS5, PS4 on 10th June

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is bringing lots of colour when it launches in June, but another game arrives the day before to make our summer even more vibrant. Indie title Chicory: A Colorful Tale, a game about painting a cartoon world with a magical brush, has been confirmed for release on 10th June.
Sequel Game DAYMARE: 1994 SANDCASTLE Announced by Developers

Publisher Leonardo Interactive and developer Invader Studios are thrilled to announce that Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, the prequel to the critically acclaimed survival horror game Daymare:1998, will be coming to PC and consoles in 2022. Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare:...
Relayer Launches Worldwide in 2021 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Distributor Clouded Leopard Entertainment announced Kadokawa Games's strategy RPG, Relayer, will launch worldwide for the PlayStatino 5 and PlayStation 4 in 2021. Relayer supports English and Japanese voice-overs, with English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, and Korean subtitle options. View a trailer of the game:. Here is an...
New PS5, PS4 Games This Week (31st May to 6th June)

What new PS5 and PS4 games are releasing in physical retailers and as part of the PlayStation Store update this week? A surprisingly big week beckons, particularly on 1st June, with Necromunda: Hired Gun, Operation: Tango, and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. The latter two are both free with PS Plus. For a full list of all new PS5 game release dates in 2021 and all new PS4 game release dates in 2021, click through the links.
10 Best NEW Survival Horror Games of 2021

There are a ton of great horror games coming out in 2021 or titles that are already available to pick up and play today. However, if you’re after some more survival horror gameplay experiences then we have some games to recommend. In this list, we’re highlighting the best survival horror games that we’re hoping to see come out in 2021. That doesn’t mean every game on this list will be available this year, but here are some anticipated releases along with a couple that you can pick up today.