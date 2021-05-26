Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Vodafone Curve - a GPS tracker with some brilliant smart features

By Pocket-lint Promotion
Pocket-lint.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - It can be a struggle, nowadays, to keep all your ducks in a row. Regardless of what it might be for you, keeping track of the things you love can be complicated, in a world where so many things stay connected to the cloud, when something doesn't naturally have a connection it can be stressful trying to find it.

www.pocket-lint.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps Tracking#Tracker#Vodafone Curve#Gps#Location History#Wi Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
ElectronicsT3.com

Stay connected to the things you love this summer with Vodafone Curve – now £5 off!

Now is not the time to be stuck at home. The weather is warming up, restrictions are being removed, and it’s time to go outside. Whether that’s increasing your fun days out, taking up new outdoor hobbies, trying to venture overseas – okay, maybe not that one – or going Full Staycation, there’s loads to do. And while you’re out and about, you can now keep track of everything that’s important to you with Vodafone Curve GPS tracker.
Electronicsconnectedcrib.com

Found LTE: Cellular GPS Location Tracker

Meet the Found LTE by pebblebee: a smart location tracker for your dog, boat, and everything in between. It combines with your smartphone to show you live tracking and location history. It uses GPS tracking with LTE-M & POLTE and supports virtual fencing. More gadgets like this: here. The device...
Businessnewsatw.com

Vodafone picks Samsung for 5G network

South Korean firm’s contract win called a market “breakthrough” by one analyst. Amazon Devices. Find some of the best Amazon Devices and Accessories, electrical devices and gadget available on Amazon. Great products, great prices, delivered to your door.
Yoganotebookcheck.net

Oppo Band Sport in review: The smart everyday companion emerges as an iffy fitness tracker

Note: The manufacturer may use components from different suppliers including display panels, drives or memory sticks with similar specifications. Oppo manufactures its first fitness band in the style of recently tested fitness trackers, the Amazfit Band 5 and Mi Smart Band 6. The Oppo tracker can also be removed from the TPU band. Compared with the other two, however, it inserts level with the glossy plastic frame in the wristband, which looks nicer. The tracker weighs 23 g (~0.8 oz) with the band, just like the other two.
ElectronicsDaily Herald

Gabb Wireless set to release smartwatch, which triples as phone, GPS tracker

Gabb Wireless made its way into the safe technology space with a phone geared toward children, blocking out unneeded apps, internet connectivity, and overall screen time. The Lehi-based company announced on Tuesday that it will be releasing its newest product, a smartwatch that allows younger children to stay connected as well.
ElectronicsT3.com

WIN! Neo, the smart kids watch and a Curve to track what you love

Want to make your summer special? We’re giving away three prize bundles in association with Vodafone, starring Neo, the smart kids watch. Neo is the second Designed & connected by Vodafone product. It’s a smart kids watch that gives children a sense of independence while letting you stay in touch every step of their adventure. Neo is full of features to help you stay connected to your little super heroes, from calls, and chats from a circle of trusted contacts, to viewing the device’s location on a map from your phone.
ElectronicsAllentown Morning Call

Best Bluetooth headphones for phone calls

Gone are the days when you used to have to rip off your headphones so you could answer an incoming phone call. Now, most headphones and earphones have built-in microphones and controls for answering phone calls. At the touch of a button, you can answer an incoming phone call, adjust volume and end a call, all without having to remove your headphones for even a second.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sure found: GPS tracker for the e-bike, backpack, suitcase or family

There are many uses for a GPS tracker. This makes it easier for owners to find valuable items again after a theft – including a stolen bike, suitcase, backpack or even the car. Owners can also track lost pets thanks to a GPS tracker. It is also conceivable to use it to locate children or older family members if they suffer from diseases such as dementia.
MarketsEconomyWatch.com

Vodafone Share Price Forecast June 2021 – Time to Buy Vodafone Shares?

Although Vodafone shares have been flat in recent times, it remains a market-leading brand with a big market share. Vodafone Group is a British powerhouse in the telecommunications market. Headquartered in the UK, but it operates in western Europe, Asia, and in the African markets. Vodafone is one of the largest mobile operators in Africa, where it also operates the M-Pesa mobile money system.
Electronicsconnectedcrib.com

Teltonika RUT950 LTE 4G Router

Here is another rugged router that helps you stay connected. The Teltonika RUT950 LTE 4G Router delivers speed up to 150Mbps. It has 4 Ethernet ports and dual SIM support. It ships with 4 antennas. [where to get it]. *Our articles may contain aff links. As an Amazon Associate we...
ElectronicsStuff.tv

Listen up: 13 of the best Bluetooth speakers for under £200

It's great that garden BBQs and lazy park picnics are no longer forbidden, but conversations about lockdown Netflix binges and crowdless football will only get you so far. Eventually, you're going to want a bit of music. And that's where these Bluetooth speakers come in. All sub-£200, none of them...
Electronicsausdroid.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 renders leak ahead of the wearables big Wear OS launch

It looks as if official renders for Samsungs latest Wearable, the Galaxy Watch 4 may have broken cover overnight. With Samsung and Google jointly announcing that they will be joining forces to co-develop WearOS, merging the underlying WearOS framework with many of Tizen’s features we’re more than a little excited to see the resulting OS.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

TCL OLED wearable display with Sony 1080p screens

Next month TCL will be making available its new NXTWEAR G OLED wearable display which features dual-1080p screens, the Sony micro OLED displays offer a 1920 x 1080 pixel display and the frames of the wearable display are fitted with a number of sensors including accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, and proximity sensor. The wearable display was unveiled back in 2019 and supports “3D 4K content” and features integrated stereo speakers.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Sony XP700 X-Series portable wireless speaker features Omnidirectional Party Sound

Pump up your parties with the Sony XP700 X-Series portable wireless speaker. This Bluetooth speaker features a front and rear high-efficiency tweeter and an X-Balanced speaker unit. Additionally, the XP700 X-Series features Omnidirectional Party Sound for punchy bass and clarity. What’s more, the speaker unit has a non-circular diaphragm that provides richer, clearer sound. And the ambient lighting lets you set the atmosphere. Moreover, the Live Sound feature makes it feel like the artists are playing next to you. And, if you run low on batteries, the quick-charging function provides 3 hours of play with just a 10-minute charge. Even better, with 25 hours of battery life, this speaker keeps the party going. In fact, the IPX4 water-resistance rating allows you to party outside even when it’s raining. Finally, the comfortable handle lets you carry this speaker from room to room.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Can you upgrade your devices to Wi-Fi 6E?

Best answer: No, not yet. Android phones will not be updated to support 6GHz Wi-Fi 6E unless they ship with support. Some PC expansion cards are available, but neither Windows 10 nor MacOS support 6GHz bands yet. Stick with Wi-Fi 6 for now. Wi-Fi 6 is high-speed, with some routers...
Electronicsxda-developers

Verizon is working on a smart display with 4G connectivity

Smart displays have become more popular in recent years, starting with the first Amazon Echo. There are now dozens (if not hundreds) of different models available, most of which use either Google Assistant or Alexa to provide the ‘smart’ functionality through voice commands and touchscreen controls. Now it appears U.S. carrier Verizon is working on its own smart display, though it remains to be seen who will actually want one.