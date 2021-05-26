Dead By Daylight Resident Evil Chapter Will Launch in June, Adding New Survivors, Killer, and Map
Behaviour Interactive has announced on its 5th Anniversary Broadcast that the Dead By Daylight Resident Evil Chapter will launch on June 15. The new chapter will add Leon and Jill as survivors, Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 as the new killer, and a new map based on the Raccoon City Police Department. Additionally, players will be able to receive an Umbrella Corporation charm upon purchasing the DLC.www.playstationlifestyle.net