Dead By Daylight Resident Evil Chapter Will Launch in June, Adding New Survivors, Killer, and Map

PlayStation LifeStyle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehaviour Interactive has announced on its 5th Anniversary Broadcast that the Dead By Daylight Resident Evil Chapter will launch on June 15. The new chapter will add Leon and Jill as survivors, Nemesis from Resident Evil 3 as the new killer, and a new map based on the Raccoon City Police Department. Additionally, players will be able to receive an Umbrella Corporation charm upon purchasing the DLC.

www.playstationlifestyle.net
