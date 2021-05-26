Morning Blender of the Day: Wendy

I realize every month has something special to offer. For me, the month of June holds a unique place in both my head and heart. June is the sixth month of the year, and it is said that it is most likely named for the Roman goddess Juno, patroness of marriage and the well-being of women, which may be why so many people get married in June. June is also the first month of the summer season and that means, hot weather, fun times, travel, and beautiful flowers. My husband’s pet name for me is Rose and the rose is June’s birth flower. The rose indicates love or desire. So, as you can see June is one of my favorite months. I also like June because both Father’s Day and Juneteenth are celebrated during this exciting month. Juneteenth is commemorated on the 19th of June and this year Father’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 20th.