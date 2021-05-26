Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Morning Blender of the Day: Wendy

abc10.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWendy is the ABC10 Morning Blender of the Day for May 26, 2021. If you want to be a Morning Blender of the Day text your picture to 916-321-3310.

www.abc10.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blender
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Recipeskitchenfunwithmy3sons.com

Wendy’s Frosty Recipe

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. This Wendy’s Frosty Recipe tastes just like the one you get at the drive-thru only you never have to leave the house. Just four ingredients will make you a huge pitcher of this sweet treat, enough to share with the whole family. I’m...
lasentinel.net

Wendy’s Window – Two Days to Remember and Never Forget

I realize every month has something special to offer. For me, the month of June holds a unique place in both my head and heart. June is the sixth month of the year, and it is said that it is most likely named for the Roman goddess Juno, patroness of marriage and the well-being of women, which may be why so many people get married in June. June is also the first month of the summer season and that means, hot weather, fun times, travel, and beautiful flowers. My husband’s pet name for me is Rose and the rose is June’s birth flower. The rose indicates love or desire. So, as you can see June is one of my favorite months. I also like June because both Father’s Day and Juneteenth are celebrated during this exciting month. Juneteenth is commemorated on the 19th of June and this year Father’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, June 20th.
Prophetstown, ILaroundptown.com

Atomic Blender Entertains (photos)

It was a perfect late spring evening for the second Winning Wheels Concert at Eclipse Square Veterans Memorial Park last Friday featuring Atomic Blender. A crowd of approximately 150 enjoyed the wide variety of tunes produced by the trio along with treats provided by the Love Light Tree Committee. The...
ElectronicsAllrecipes.com

This $50 Blender Is Even Quieter Than My More Expensive Brand

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. I measure a blender's volume by how many people (or pets) are sent running from the room when I turn it on. Many blenders nearly require you to wear protective ear gear, or at least they should. You press the power button, and the neighbors are waking up. But some companies are wising up to the fact that quiet blenders can be a great offering in the vast array of noisemakers that also happen to make smoothies and frozen drinks.
Food & DrinksAllentown Morning Call

Best Ninja Foodi blenders of 2021

Ninja blenders are well-known high-power food processors that have always had an advantage over even the stiffest competition. Ninja blenders can perform standard blender functions but do far more than simply blend. They can juice, grate and even act as a stand mixer. Now the Ninja brand is kicking it up another notch with the Ninja Foodi Blender line.
Animals963kklz.com

Wendy’s New Tortoise Friends

Did you know tortoises can live up to 80 years!? I didn’t. I was introduced to the vast world of tortoises right in my neighbors’ backyard. I babysat my neighbor’s tortoises, White Castle and Grammy. From there, I interviewed a young expert on these animals and observed how they live on a daily routine. I also found some fun facts on African spurred tortoises and grew an appreciation for these kinds of animals.
Food & Drinkssouthfloridareporter.com

How To Make Celery Juice In A Blender

One of the best uses of celery is drinking fresh celery juice. However, the question of how to make celery juice in a blender still exists. The following will provide you with an easy way to enjoy delicious celery juice. The green juice usually comes with a bitter celery flavor;...
Food & Drinksliquor.com

The 7 Best Blenders for Frozen Drinks of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. There’s much more to making frozen cocktails than just throwing a few ingredients into a blender—frozen drinks are somewhat of...
Photographyrvahub.com

Photo of the Day: Perfect Morning on the James

Captured by @kevinmcleanphoto on Instagram. kevinmcleanphoto’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Captured by @scottyp_photo on Instagram. By. scottyp_photo’s Instagram. Tag your photo with #RVAHub and it might end up as our Photo of the Day. Photo of the...
ShoppingSFGate

Immerse yourself in this Prime Day discounted immersion blender

Immersion blenders go unappreciated by everyone who doesn’t already have one, but the people who have one absolutely love them. Don’t take my word for it: Ask a professional chef, or maybe film director Duncan Jones. Honestly, has the guy who made “Moon” and “Warcraft” ever been wrong? Oh, cool it with your jokes: “Warcraft” has its moments.
ElectronicsForbes

These Prime Day Blender Deals Are So Good They’re Nearly Gone

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Brands like KitchenAid and Ninja might get more shelf space in kitchen stores, but make no mistake: When it...
ShoppingCNET

Best Prime Day kitchen deals: Instant Pots, coffee makers, blenders, cookware and more

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. It's officially Amazon Prime Day and there are some tempting kitchen deals all over the internet, not just on Amazon. While last year's sale was maybe a tad disappointing, we're already seeing incredible discounts and all-time-low prices on some very coveted kitchen gear, gadgets and cookware too. The best kitchen deal for Prime Day so far appears to be a record low price on an Instant Pot Duo Plus: The multicooker is down to just $55 from its normal $120 tag. There are other Pots on sale for Prime Day too, including the smaller Instant Pot Duo Nova 3-quart -- good for single folks or couples without kids -- which just dropped to $50.
Industrybizjournals

Vitamix invented the infomercial. Here's how it sells blenders today.

The history of the infomercial begins with a Cleveland television studio and a seasoned salesman with a passion for healthy eating. Vitamix, an Olmsted Falls, Ohio-based blender manufacturer that is celebrating its 100th year in business, invented the infomercial and has spent the last century adapting and evolving its brand and marketing to fit the times.
ShoppingFood52

9 Best Immersion Blenders for The Creamiest Smoothies and Soups

Immersion blenders, or hand blenders as they’re sometimes called, are key to making super-smooth soups, smoothies, pesto, and even homemade baby food. Or, with a quick pulse, to roughly chop ingredients for salsa, guac, and other dips. They’re much more compact and easy to use than traditional blenders or food processors—literally a handheld stick that you swirl around a pot or container.
Lifestyleshesafullonmonet.com

These Are The Best Blenders To Make Perfect Summer Smoothies

This is another option that has a ton of super cute colors. This one comes with two 32oz cups to take with you on the go, which is more than the Ninja Fit option. One of the reviewers said that theirs lasted over 4 years, which is great for such a small blender!
Weight Lossrealplans.com

Want to see how Real Plans works with Blender Babes recipes?

If you love that feeling of knowing exactly what’s for dinner, all week long, meal planning will be a welcome addition to your life. A few years ago, I met Antony and Emily at a conference in Orange County, and learned about Real Plans for the first time. I had already been looking for the right meal planning app to share with my community and had been testing several of the ones I had found, but didn’t love any of them. When Antony and Emily shared with me that they had a super powerful, highly customizable and dynamic meal planner and app, I couldn’t wait to check it out.
Designpolycount.com

Rigging a Zbrush Sculpt in Blender for posing. Help.

Hi guys, so, here is the thing. I have sculpted a 3d model of a creature on Zbrush, and finished it up at around 9 mil polys. My idea was to pose this creature on Blender, with a normal armature and then using "parent with automatic weights". Of course i...
Gardeningsmanewstoday.com

The Day I Abandoned the Flowers: A Morning Memoir of Ableism

I rolled up to the checkout counter, rosy cheeks beaming in delightful mimicry of the friendly-faced pansies beside me. The greenhouse air was thick and sweet like the morning sun’s hot breath in summertime. As my caregiver placed several cartons of sprightly lantanas beside the cash register, a worker bee...
Lifestylebitchute.com

How to Bend into Perfect Curves ~ Blender 2.92 Tutorial

Take a straight mesh and give it an equally distributed curve or bend to the mesh shape in Blender 2.92. To do this, we use the simple deform modifier in bend mode and you can add an empty to your scene to control the offset and orientation of your …
Recipesthatsnerdalicious.com

Vitamix 5300 Blender Review

Although every blender performs one fundamental function, we can all agree that a quality blender has the ability to transform your cooking life. So, we bring to you a blender that has it all. From high speed to sharp blades and strong jug, it will truly alleviate your kitchen game. Let’s introduce you to the mighty and the legendary, Vitamix 5300 Blender with its detailed review that will make all your blender worries vanish.