Mark, the presenter of the UK’s original Grand Designs is Kevin McCloud. It’s so cool to be speaking to a Swedish version!. A bleak version! Yes, I think it’s been going for nineteen seasons in the UK... I doubt I’ll manage that long! You know, I had no relationship with Grand Designs before I was asked to do this show. I’d seen an episode or two, but I wasn’t a fan. I started watching it when I got the job. He’s incredibly good at what he does… too good! In Sweden, we’ve had one series so far, with about a million viewers. For a population of ten million, TV4 regard that as pretty good, and have commissioned three more series.