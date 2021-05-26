NASCAR Spotter Suspended After Being Arrested on Multiple Charges
Eddie D'Hondt, a spotter for defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott, was arrested a few weeks ago and has been suspended by Hendrick Motorsports. According to court records, D'Hondt was charged with battery of an unborn child and assault on a female. NASCAR reporter Noah Lewis said D'Hondt has spotted two Cup Series races since his arrest. He has previously spotted races for Jeff Gordon, Kyle Busch and Bill Elliott, among others.popculture.com