NASCAR Spotter Suspended After Being Arrested on Multiple Charges

Dover International Speedway has been known affectionately as "The Monster Mile" since the mid-1970s. The Monster Bridge over Turn 3 gives one of the most unique perspectives in racing and you'll see track mascot Miles the Monster just about everywhere at the 2021 Drydene 400 on Sunday. Martin Truex Jr. is a two-time winner at Dover and coming off his third win of the season last week at Darlington.