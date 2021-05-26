Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Jay-Z's Made in America Festival Returns to Philly on Labor Day Weekend

By Mankaprr Conteh
SFGate
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleJay-Z’s Made in America Festival will head back to Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Labor Day weekend, September 4th through 5th. The festival, in its 10th year, was paused last summer due to Covid-19 concerns. Early-bird tickets are now available at madeinamericafest.com and on VividSeats. Headliners and supporting acts are...

www.sfgate.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Rihanna
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Cardi B
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Made In America Festival#America#Madeinamericafest Com#Vividseats#The Philadelphia Inquirer#The Reform Alliance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
ACLU
Related
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Join Made in America 2021 Lineup

Jay-Z’s Made in America music festival will return this year on Labor Day Weekend — Saturday, September 4th and Sunday, September 5th — at Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Like many other live music events, Made in America was canceled last summer due to Covid-19 restrictions. The lineup for the 2021...
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Day N Vegas festival returning

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Day N Vegas festival is returning for its second official year. The three-day concert will happen November 12-14, 2021. It will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Some of the big names headlining this year include Kendrick Lamar, Doja Cat, Travis Scott, Tyler...
EntertainmentVulture

Canadian to Headline Made in America Festival

Justin Bieber gets his peaches in Georgia, his weed from California, and his headlining sets in Philadelphia. The Canadian pop star is set to perform one of his first live sets since releasing his last two albums, 2020’s Changes and 2021’s Justice, at Made in America, the festival put on by Jay-Z, which takes Philly on September 4 and 5. To balance out the lineup, American rapper Lil Baby will also headline, making the festival the latest in a slew of his summer and fall appearances that also includes Rolling Loud Miami and Bonnaroo, the latter of which takes place on Labor Day weekend. The lineup also includes many of pop and hip-hop’s biggest and brightest: Megan Thee Stallion (also performing ’Roo double duty), Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda (in one of his first performances after his prison release), Baby Keem, Lil Durk, A$AP Ferg, Moneybagg Yo, Freddie Gibbs, Tinashe, Morray, 42 Dugg, and EST Gee have also been announced to perform.
Festivalhotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti & Pooh Shiesty Set For BUKU: Planet B

Festival season is on pace to be in motion by the time July comes around. While certain states have already allowed for full-fled festivals to take place, some of the biggest outdoor events have remained cautious of the re-opening. Coachella, for instance, is returning for 2022 while Jay-Z's Made In America is scheduled to return during Labor Day weekend.
Entertainmentbitcoinist.com

Sotheby’s Auctioning 25th Anniversary NFT Of Jay-Z’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’

It’s the 25th anniversary of legendary hip-hop album, ‘Reasonable Doubt’. Jay-Z’s impact on music and culture is undeniable, and ‘Reasonable Doubt’ is arguably near the top of the list when it comes to most popular albums in the eyes of Jigga fans. In a recent announcement on Twitter from Sotheby’s and Roc Nation, digital art piece ‘Heir to the Throne’ has gone live as Sotheby’s latest NFT.
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Yo Gotti Brings in DaBaby for a Wild Pool Party in New 'Drop' Video

Yo Gotti has released a new music video for “Drop,” his recent single featuring DaBaby. “Drop,” which was produced by J. White Did It, boasts a hard-hitting beat, glitchy synths, and a no-nonsense chorus: “Drop, shake your ass then/Stop, with your best friend.” The accompanying clip, directed by Arrad, is a complementary blast of uncut summer hedonism as Yo Gotti and DaBaby preside over a wild pool party.
MusicBillboard

Here Are the Hottest Reactions to Megan Thee Stallion's 'Thot Sh--' Video & Song

Megan Thee Stallion got the Hotties' hands on their knees on their "Thot Shit" with her new single, and it's marking the transition into summertime. The three-time Grammy winner might have taken a brief break from music, but her alter-ego Tina Snow is back and better than ever. The new visual shows what happens when you get on her bad side, when a scummy senator who leaves a rude, sexist comment underneath one of Meg's videos suffers the wrath of Snow and her Hotties. Fans couldn't get over all the movie references, from the iconic "Ain't nobody come to see you, Otis" line taken from the 1998 self-titled miniseries about The Temptations to the parallel imagery from the bathtub scene of the 1984 horror flick A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Musicpower98fm.com

Megan Thee Stallion Reclaims The Words “Thot” & “Hoe” In New Song (video)

Megan Thee Stallion not only made a return to social media earlier this week, she also dropped new music for fans…“Thot Sh!t”. The name definitely raised some eyebrows but it looks like that’s exactly what the rapper wanted to do. When asked why she used such a provocative title for her new single she responded, “I’m really just talking s*** and taking ownership of the words ‘thot’ and ‘hoe’ bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them“. In a statement regarding the new single, “Thot Sh!t” is a song, “that celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves, doing whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of what the critics have to say.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
MusicBillboard

From Megan Thee Stallion to Lorde, Dive In to a Female-Forward Week of New Music

Last week was a busy one for new music releases -- especially for some of our favorite female pop stars. On the latest episode of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast (listen below), we discuss four of those new releases: Megan Thee Stallion's "Thot Shit," Lorde's "Solar Power," Doja Cat's "Need to Know" and Kylie Minogue's cover of Lady Gaga's "Marry the Night" from the upcoming Born This Way 10th-anniversary re-release.
Celebritiesthesource.com

DaBaby Crowns Himself Best Rapper: “I’m him frfr”

DaBaby is one of the more impressive runs in rap history and after killing tons of features, he may have the well dry up because rappers are scared to put their verses up. “Best mf rapper & I’m on ALLLAT shit these niggas LIE about,” DaBaby posted online. “I’m him frfr. If a nigga ain’t tryna work with the real thang he SCARED. The best supposed to compete w/ the best These niggas just TALK like they like dat SHUUUUT UP.”
MusicSFGate

Megan Thee Stallion Exacts Revenge on Politician in 'Thot Shit' Video

Megan Thee Stallion exacts revenge on a hypocritical politician in her new video for “Thot Shit.” The visual features the reemergence of Megan’s alter ego Tina Snow. In the Aube Perrie-directed visual, a politician leaves a misogynistic comment on one of Megan’s videos, while at the same time being turned on by the visual. Megan and her Hotties spring into action in the horror film-styled clip. They track him everywhere, from a bathtub to a diner to hitting him with a truck. In the end, vengeance comes to full fruition on an operating table. In a livestream before the video premiered, Megan said the song began as a freestyle. “Hands on my knees, shaking ass on my thot shit,” she raps on the hook.
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Migos, SAINt JHN x SZA, Megan Thee Stallion and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by Migos with the release of their highly-anticipated album, Culture III, and Megan Thee Stallion‘s first release of 2021, “Thot Shit.” SAINt JHN and SZA also join the selection with their Space Jam: A New Legacy contribution “Just For Me,” as well new music from Madlib, MED and Declaime, Doja Cat, Deb Never and Larry June, plus music videos from Mach-Hommy, Westside Gunn and Keisha Plum, Isaiah Rashad and Jon Batiste.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...