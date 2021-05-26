Jay-Z's Made in America Festival Returns to Philly on Labor Day Weekend

Megan Thee Stallion not only made a return to social media earlier this week, she also dropped new music for fans…“Thot Sh!t”. The name definitely raised some eyebrows but it looks like that’s exactly what the rapper wanted to do. When asked why she used such a provocative title for her new single she responded, “I’m really just talking s*** and taking ownership of the words ‘thot’ and ‘hoe’ bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them“. In a statement regarding the new single, “Thot Sh!t” is a song, “that celebrates women unapologetically enjoying themselves, doing whatever they want, whenever they want, regardless of what the critics have to say.”