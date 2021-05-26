Cancel
Woman jumps into zoo's monkey enclosure to feed them Hot Cheetos

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe El Paso Zoo director says a woman put herself and the monkeys in danger when she jumped into their enclosure to feed them Flaming Hot Cheetos. "It's extremely dangerous. I mean these are primates we're talking about here, so they can do some substantial damage to you. They have large canines, they're stronger than they look. They may be small monkeys, but they are extremely strong. They can take you to the ground if they wanted to," zookeeper Mason Kleist told El Paso’s KVIA.

