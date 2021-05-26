Cancel
The CW Boss Says First Powerpuff Pilot ‘Was Just a Miss’

By Maggie Dela Paz
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week it was revealed that The CW has decided to scrap the first pilot of their live-action Powerpuff Girls series and rework the project, with the creative team and main cast including Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, Yana Perrault, and Donald Faison still attached to the retooled pilot. Now, in a recent interview with TVLine, The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz has finally opened up about the still-in-development Powerpuff series, explaining the reason why they came up with the decision of reworking the whole pilot.

