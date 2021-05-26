Cancel
Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

StreetInsider.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying product supplement, underlying supplement, prospectus supplement and prospectus are not an offer to sell these securities, nor are they soliciting an offer to buy these securities, in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.

www.streetinsider.com
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 AGENUS INC For: Jun 04 Filed by: ARMEN GARO H

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. As previously reported in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.60% of Hemisphere Media Group worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
modernreaders.com

Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,729,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,166 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $125,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 BARCLAYS BANK PLC

Terms used in this pricing supplement, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the prospectus supplement. The Class A common stock of Airbnb, Inc. (“ABNB”) and the common stock of Square, Inc. (“SQ”), as set forth in the following table:. The securities set forth above...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $235.00

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rossmore Private Capital Acquires New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Other institutional investors...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Willis Towers Watson plc

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH) Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Willis Towers Watson plc 31-May-2021 / 15:09 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ap19. FORM 8.3. IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL. DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Q Capital Solutions Grows Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Q Capital Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of Q Capital Solutions’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Q Capital Solutions’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cqs Us LLC Purchases Shares of 470,358 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Citigroup Finally a Value Stock to Buy?

Last year was rough for banks, as they were forced to set aside billions of dollars to protect themselves against potentially devastating loan losses because of the pandemic. Thanks to swift action by the U.S. government and the Federal Reserve, however, things didn't get quite as bad as they could have.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Uncapped Buffered Return Enhanced Notes Linked to the Lesser Performing of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P 500® Index due May 25, 2023. Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Investing in the notes involves a number of risks. See “Risk Factors” beginning on page S-2 of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form DEFA14A OneSpan Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ) ☐ Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a-6(e)(2)) ☐ Definitive Proxy Statement. ☒ Definitive Additional Materials. ☐ Soliciting Material under §240.14a-12 ONESPAN INC.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Increased to $724.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James raised their price target on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $710.24.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 10-Q Steel Connect, Inc. For: Apr 30

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. THIS SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (this "Amendment") dated as of June 2, 2021 is made by and among MODUSLINK CORPORATION, a Delaware corporation ("Borrower"), SOL HOLDINGS, INC., a Delaware corporation ("Sol"), SALESLINK MEXICO HOLDINGS CORP., a Delaware corporation ("Saleslink", Sol and Saleslink, together the "Guarantors", and each, individually, a "Guarantor"), MIDCAP FUNDING IV TRUST, a Delaware statutory trust, as successor by assignment from MidCap Financial Trust, as administrative agent, individually as a Lender, and as administrative agent (in such capacity, "Agent"), for itself and the Lenders (as hereinafter defined).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.88.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,815 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barings LLC Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Price Target Raised to $55.00

CGEM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday.