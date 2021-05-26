Islanders overcome blown lead to take game 1

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi started the Southland Conference baseball tournament with a 4-3 win over Sam Houston State.

Leo Markotic powered the Islanders' offense today with two hits including a home run and two RBIs.

Josh Caraway also showed some power with a big 8th inning home run to give the team a three run lead.

Corpus Christi native and Calallen alumnus John Gaddis dazzled today. He pitched seven innings only allowing three hits and did not allow a single Bearkat run to cross the plate.

The Islanders took a 3-0 lead into the final frame of the game but after two walks, Blake Faecher tied the game up with a three run home run.

In the 9th, Markotic started the inning with a single and was pinch run for by Nick White.

With two outs and a runner on third, Itchy Burts delivered a single to left field to win the game 4-3.

With the win, the Islanders will play the winner of Abilene Christian and Lamar. That game is tomorrow at 4 p.m.