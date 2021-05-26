Cancel
Austin, TX

Authorities identified 46-year-old Lateisha Washington who died in NE Austin crash (Austin, TX)

Nationwide Report
 13 days ago

Authorities identified 46-year-old Lateisha Washington who died in NE Austin crash (Austin, TX)

Austin Police department named a 46-year-old Lateisha Washington, the woman who lost her life in a crash in NE Austin.

The fatal incident took place at around 1:51 p.m. in the 12000 block of Dessau Rd near Parmer Ln. The preliminary investigation showed that a 2001 Toyota Corolla crashed into several vehicles at the red light.

On arrival, emergency crews transported the driver and passenger to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries where Washington, the passenger of the involved vehicle succumbed to her injuries. Police detained Octavia Antoinette Scales, the driver of the vehicle and charged her with intoxication manslaughter.

An investigation is continuing.

May 26, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report.

