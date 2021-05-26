Ready to Fly Again? Rebound in Passenger Activity at Bradley International Airport
It has been a turbulent time for more than a year for the airline industry and for the team at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. In the spring of 2020, passenger activity levels at Bradley were down more than 95 percent, compared to pre-pandemic figures. Although passenger activity appears to be increasing recently, there is still a long way to go to return to normal levels, airport officials said.www.nbcconnecticut.com