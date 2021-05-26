How Diadora Came to Symbolize Style and Sport
In a 1990 FIFA World Cup match against the Czech Republic (then Czechoslovakia), Italian player Roberto Baggio scored a goal that set the world alight. After a slick pass from fellow player, Giuseppe Giannini, the 23-year-old wunderkind strode towards the goal as if propelled by destiny. He deftly faked out Czech defender Miroslav Kadlec and set his sight on the net. The ball left his foot and sailed into the bottom corner. All of Italy seemed to swell in collective celebration. Baggio sank to the ground in wonder at both himself and his circumstance — he and his feet had just changed the history of Italian soccer. And on those feet were a pair of Diadora sneakers, a brand that would become synonymous with his illustrious career.www.highsnobiety.com