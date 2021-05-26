Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

5 Resume Mistakes That Can Make You Look Like a Narcissist: ‘You Might Not Get a Callback,' Says Career Expert

By J.T. O'Donnell, Contributor, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnable to point out just the ones that are relevant. https://www.tiktok.com/@j.t.odonnell/video/6784405411006106886?lang=en&is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1. Resume trends have changed dramatically in the past few years. Not only are recruiters' expectations higher, but they also have less time. They want resumes that will paint a picture of your background and skills — in six seconds or less.

www.nbcconnecticut.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narcissist#Callback#Linkedin#Tech Company#Linkedin#Work Time#Topresume#Calibri#Arial#Times New Roman#Twitter#Tiktok#Resume Trends#Career Tips#Recruiters#Hiring Managers#Employers#Social Media Profiles#Self Important Statement#Talented People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Small BusinessFast Company

If you’ve got a job at a startup don’t make these common mistakes

Are you considering taking a position at a startup? Or are you already working for one, and it’s nothing like what you’ve experienced at a more established company?. I know this sounds like the intro to one of those “you may be entitled to compensation” commercials. Sorry to say, no compensation here—but I would like to share with you some mistakes that are easy to make when you work for a startup. How do I know? I’m currently a startup and small business consultant, but much of my career was spent making these exact mistakes.
Jobsvault.com

5 Resume Mistakes Holding You Back—and How to Fix Them

You have the right skills, experience, and background, but no matter how many times you submit your resume for a role that looks to be a good fit, you’re not getting any interviews. If this sounds familiar, know you’re not alone. Also know that hiring managers read hundreds of resumes for each open role. This means your resume needs to stand out. And if you’re not getting any callbacks, your resume is simply not standing out—it’s not your skills, experience, and background preventing you from moving along in the application process but how you’re getting those things across that’s likely the issue.
Mental Healthhbr.org

Why Therapy Can Make You Better at Your Job

How investor and philanthropist Vikas Shah’s mental health journey has shaped his leadership. Investor and philanthropist Vikas Shah has been an entrepreneur since he was a teenager. And throughout much of his career, he struggled with anxiety and depression. But for a long time, he didn’t have the words to identify how he was feeling, let alone address it.
Jobsabovethelaw.com

Effective Strategies To Organize Your Job Search And Keep A Positive Mindset

Change is scary in any facet of your life. If you’re embarking on a job search, it can feel daunting, stressful, and downright overwhelming. But, before you start firing off your resume, it’s important to stay organized, track your progress, and focus on creating a positive mindset. Below are simple things you can do to set proper parameters that will keep your equilibrium for an upcoming job search.
TechnologyCIO

THE EMPLOYEE TECHNOLOGY EXPERIENCE PLAYBOOK

For decades, technology has played an increasingly central role in enabling employees, and today our experiences with technology have a huge impact on everything from engagement to productivity. And as many people shifted to remote work in 2020, that impact has grown exponentially. Employees expect their technology experience – a...
Small Businessazbigmedia.com

Day in the life of 9 small business CEOs: What a typical day looks like

What does a day in the life of a CEO actually look like?. To help business professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs understand what it takes to be a CEO, we asked small business founders and CEOs this question for a peek into their daily lives. From days filled with creative problem solving to continually learning new skills, there are several CEOs whose schedules may help you optimize your own day for years to come.
Career Development & Advicecuinsight.com

Maximizing engagement by leveraging motivation

William A Kahn, who coined the term engagement, posited that engagement happens when an employee immerses their entire selves into their work. Kahn suggested that an engaged employee is emotionally and intellectually committed to the organization’s mission, vision, and purpose, has a positive attitude in response to and about the organization, is aware of goals, and contributes and exhibits behaviors that lead to organizational effectiveness and success. Thus, engagement is an employee’s voluntary action because of intrinsic motives. The problem is employee engagement can be challenging to achieve. In 2020, Gallup reported that 36% of people in the workplace are highly engaged, and 14% are disengaged. Because employee engagement is critical to the success of any organization, leaders are trying to understand how to maximize engagement by leveraging motivation.
Small Businessclothes-make-the-man.com

Useful Tools to Run Your Small Business from Home

The global pandemic altered the way we work and made us change our work environment. Instead of heading to the office each morning, you can make yourself a cup of coffee and start your day in pyjamas in your home. It can be a dream come true for some, and a complete nightmare for others.
Economyfactset.com

What Do Wealth Clients Want from a Digital Proposition?

The notion that wealthy clients (with more than $2.5 million in investable assets) want a primarily human-led wealth management relationship was under review long before the pandemic. Since the onset of COVID-19, this idea has essentially been rejected as more evidence emerges showcasing a positive relationship between a well-delivered digital proposition and overall client satisfaction.
Economythoughtexchange.com

Adapting to New Business Models in a Remote Sales World

Using the ThoughtExchange enterprise discussion management platform, we connected with 300 Fortune 1000 Revenue Leaders from across the continent to find out what obstacles to growth they were facing in 2021. Stay tuned for the full 5 Remote Selling Challenges Solved: Executive Playbook. There were very few—if any—businesses that were...
Internetchannele2e.com

How MSPs Can Nail Their Social Media Strategy for Better Branding

There are a lot of successful MSP owners that have an engineering background. Configure that firewall? No problem. Set up that VLAN? Piece of cake. Manage social media marketing effectively for your MSP? Uhhhh…sounds like a challenge. We’re hoping that this quick primer on social media will get your creative...
Jobstimsackett.com

Playing the Long Game in Talent Acquisition!

I hear you. No, really, I HEAR you! And I feel your pain, I also need talent right now. In fact, I have not spoken to one organization since March who hasn’t needed talent. Everyone needs talent, now!. Here’s the thing…. It’s not about winning the battle, it’s about winning...
Softwarejotform.com

Best workload management tools for teams

Managing a team can be a big challenge, and when you’re also balancing multiple projects and priorities, it becomes an even greater challenge. It’s easy for workloads to get unbalanced and overburden an employee, leading to missed project deadlines and poor team performance. But with the right workload management tool,...
Small Businessnewsmaritime.com

How To Find An SEO Agency For Small Business

As a small business owner, it can be tough to decide exactly how and where to spend your marketing dollars. After all, you don’t have an unlimited budget and the ability to just spend, spend, spend without any real results. You’ve probably heard that at least part of your budget, though, should go to SEO, but is optimisation different for small businesses than it is for larger ones? Moreover, can you find an SEO agency for small business the way you can for larger companies?
Internetmartechseries.com

Are You Using A Strong Social Media Strategy For Your B2B Marketing Goals?

Having a strong B2B social media plan is only becoming more important as marketing and martech trends evolve. With most of today’s B2B customers using online channels, reviews, self-explainers and social media to find out more about a product’s capabilities, it is not crucial for B2B marketers to not only maintain a strong social media presence, but to also drive marketing ROI with a more targeted and personalized approach.