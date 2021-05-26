Cancel
Miami, FL

Miami Hurricanes opener vs. Alabama to be played at full capacity in Atlanta

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 13 days ago
The Miami Hurricanes run on the field to play the Virginia Cavaliers, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

The Miami Hurricanes’ season opener against the defending champion Alabama Crimson Tide will be played in front of a full Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sept. 4.

Peach Bowl, Inc. announced on Wednesday afternoon that both Chick-fil-A kickoff games set for Labor Day weekend to start the college football season will be played at 100-percent capacity. With UM facing Alabama that Saturday, the other matchup features Ole Miss and Louisville the Monday night of Labor Day.

According to the release, a return to full attendance levels is possible due to increased access of the COVID-19 vaccine and the rigorous health and safety protocols already in place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We plan to keep all current safety measures in place to provide the safest environment possible for all our fans so that everyone can enjoy the return of college football,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president, in a statement. “We can’t wait to get back to the electric, sold-out atmosphere for our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. We’re just excited for these teams and their fans that college football will be back to normal.”

Tickets can be purchased directly through the participating universities. The Alabama ticket office is already taking requests from season ticket holders while Miami will begin that process in mid-June.

With their 2020 title, won in the College Football Playoff national championship game over Ohio State in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, the Crimson Tide came away with their sixth title in the past 12 seasons.

Miami, which has five championships all time — the last one coming in 2001 — went 8-3 in 2020 but returns much of its roster, including sixth-year senior quarterback D’Eriq King. King is expected to have recovered from his torn ACL in last season’s bowl loss to Oklahoma State in time for the opener.

