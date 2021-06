Diners may rave about downtown Palo Alto's flourishing outdoor dining scene, but for Elie Monarch the ongoing closure of University Avenue has been anything but a boon. Like most other retailers throughout downtown, Monarch, who owns Footwear Etc. on University, has seen business dwindle over the course of the pandemic. Many area restaurants have since rebounded, boosted by the city's decision last year to close University and a portion of Ramona Street to car traffic to facilitate outdoor dining. Monarch's stores in Walnut Creek and San Mateo have rebounded nicely and have seen business go up by 10% over prepandemic levels in recent months, he said. The Palo Alto store, by contrast, is at about 50% of its prepandemic business, Monarch told this news organization.