Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamson County, TX

Property values have risen 17 percent, according to Chief Appraiser

Posted by 
Round Rock, Texas
Round Rock, Texas
 13 days ago

Preliminary data show unprecedented increases despite pandemic

Property values in Round Rock have increased dramatically over the past year despite the COVI9-19 pandemic, according to Alvin Lankford, Chief Appraiser of the Williamson Central Appraisal District (WCAD).

“It’s the largest single year increase here in the 21 years I’ve been Chief Appraiser,” Lankford said. “I talked to my predecessor, Bill Carroll, and he said it was the largest increase he’d seen in his 40-year career. This, despite a pandemic.”

The appraisal district is responsible for appraising property for each taxing unit that imposes property taxes within the district. The appraisal district is a political subdivision of the State of Texas, not part of Williamson County government, Lankford noted.

In his presentation, Lankford explained the process the WCAD uses to determine values and highlighted new information provided to property owners in appraisal notices that were mailed out in April. New this year was information on the comparable properties the WCAD used to determine market value.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7t5d_0aC8pJK600

Other entities noting the dramatic increase in valuations, due to housing supply not keeping up with increasing demand, are the Austin Board of Realtors (ABoR) and the Texas A&M Real Estate Center, Lankford said. ABoR data shows limited inventory and increasing sales prices (see chart), while the Real Estate Center shows a year over year increase of 17,2 percent.

Tax payment estimates were not included in this year’s notices, Lankford said. In 2019, the State Legislature passed Senate Bill 2, which allowed appraisal districts to remove the inaccurate estimate of taxes, which was based on the previous year’s tax rates, and point property owners to an interactive website with comprehensive information about the tax process.

In Williamson County, that website is host to certified appraised values as well as the most current tax rates for each entity and a listing of tax rate hearing dates. The information on that site will be updated as values are certified, and tax rate hearing dates and tax rates are set by the taxing entities. A post card will be sent in early August to all property owners in Williamson County reminding them of the website.

Lankford also noted the confusion surrounding a residential property’s “market value” versus its “homestead cap,” also referred to as taxable value. While the market value of a residential property may increase by, say, 15 percent, for taxable purposes the value is capped at 10 percent.

Because it is based on recent sales, market value may change upwards or downwards any amount depending on recent market trends and IS NOT limited to increases of 10 percent or more. Per the Texas Property Tax Code, an exemption for taxation is available to an individual’s primary residence. One of the features of the exemption is a limit to the amount that the value for taxation can increase from one year to the next. This limit is frequently referred to as the “homestead cap.” The “capped” value is shown as the “Assessed Value” and is located at the bottom of the list of values on your notice or online. The assessed value IS limited by the Homestead Exemption and may not go up more than 10 percent in one year in most cases as long as the exemption was in place for the prior year for the current owner.

Property owners can learn about the distinction between market value and homestead value here.

When assessed values are finalized in August, the City Council will begin the formal process of setting the property tax rate for the 2022 budget through a series of public hearings and votes.

For more information, visit wcad.org.

Round Rock, Texas

Round Rock, Texas

16
Followers
115
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Round Rock is a city in the U.S. state of Texas, in Williamson County (with a small part in Travis County), which is a part of the Greater Austin metropolitan area. Its population was 99,887 at the 2010 census.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
County
Williamson County, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
Williamson County, TX
Business
City
Round Rock, TX
Round Rock, TX
Business
Round Rock, TX
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#State Property#Residential Property#Public Property#Wcad#Abor Data#The Real Estate Center#The State Legislature#Senate#The City Council#Chief Appraiser#Point Property Owners#Risen#Pandemic Property Values#Appraisal Districts#Appraisal Notices#Tax Payment Estimates#Taxable Purposes#Year Increase#Increasing Sales Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Round Rock, Texas

Data center provider announces 1.5 million square foot project in Round Rock

Located on Dell campus, Switch development will require zoning change. Switch, Inc., a Las Vegas, Nev.-based data center provider, announced this week it will be building 1.5 million square feet in Round Rock next to the Dell’s global headquarters. The project will require a rezoning of 36.76 acres from Commercial to Planned Unit Development (PUD) east of South Mays Street and north of Dell Way.
Round Rock, TXPosted by
Round Rock, Texas

Stevens, Baker sworn in to Round Rock City Council

New City Council Member Kristin Stevens and Place 3 Council Member Matt Baker were sworn in for three-year terms at the May 27 Council meeting. “I’m excited and I’m ready to continue to work with the Council and with the staff to make this a better place to live, to raise a family and to work,” Stevens said.
Texas StateLongview News-Journal

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly federal jobless aid

The $300-per-week federal unemployment assistance Congress approved earlier this year will stop flowing to jobless Texans next month after Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday the state is opting out of the benefit. After pressure from business groups, Abbott is withdrawing from the program that allowed Texans to receive a weekly...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
Texas Statehaysfreepress.com

Texas to end pandemic-related unemployment benefits

Effective June 26, the state of Texas will no longer participate in pandemic-related unemployment compensation. This will include the $300 weekly unemployment supplement through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “According to...
Texas StateMoore News

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Statecbs7.com

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.