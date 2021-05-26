Israel’s ‘government of change’ edges closer with coalition deal
Israeli centrist party Yesh Atid has reached a coalition deal with the far-right Yisrael Beytenu, pushing the proposed 'government of change' one step closer to power. The Jerusalem Post reported that the agreement was made on Monday night. The Israeli paper said the deal would see Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman as finance minister, with his deputy, Oked Forer, taking charge of the Knesset Finance Committee. The right-wing party is also in line for two other ministerial posts, predicted to be the Negev and Galilee Development, and Aliyah and Integration briefs. Yair Lapid, Yesh Atid's