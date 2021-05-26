Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israel’s ‘government of change’ edges closer with coalition deal

By Name*
sdjewishworld.com
 15 days ago

Israeli centrist party Yesh Atid has reached a coalition deal with the far-right Yisrael Beytenu, pushing the proposed ‘government of change’ one step closer to power. The Jerusalem Post reported that the agreement was made on Monday night. The Israeli paper said the deal would see Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman as finance minister, with his deputy, Oked Forer, taking charge of the Knesset Finance Committee. The right-wing party is also in line for two other ministerial posts, predicted to be the Negev and Galilee Development, and Aliyah and Integration briefs. Yair Lapid, Yesh Atid’s…

www.sdjewishworld.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Negev#Finance Minister#Israeli#The Jerusalem Post#Galilee Development#Aliyah#Line#Deputy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Eastcapradio.org

Israeli Parliament To Vote This Weekend On New Coalition Government

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Naftali Bennett is poised to be Israel's next prime minister if a vote goes his way on Sunday. He'll replace Benjamin Netanyahu, who held a record-long term leading the country. Follow us for more stories like this. CapRadio provides a trusted source...
Agriculturedawsoncountyjournal.com

Ra’am and Yisrael Beytenu sign coalition agreement with Yesh Atid

Opposition leader Yair Lapid signed a historic agreement with the Ra’am (United Arab List) Party Friday morning. Ra’am will be the first Arab party in the governing coalition since the Arab List for Bedouin and Villagers in Yitzhak Rabin’s first term as prime minister in 1974-1977. The deal gives Ra’am...
Middle EastAntelope Valley Press

Israel’s Netanyahu lashes out

JERUSALEM (AP) — In what appear to be the final days of his historic 12-year rule, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not leaving the political stage quietly. The longtime leader is accusing his opponents of betraying their voters, and some have needed special security protection. Netanyahu says he is...
Middle Eastnationalcybersecuritynews.today

The new coalition and the Israeli political disruption – opinion | #socialmedia

My social media feeds are filled with very mixed reactions to the announcement of Israel’s new coalition government. “A dream,” said one Netanyahu critic who lives in Tel Aviv. More of a libertarian, his disgust for Prime Minister Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu reached its peak during the three lockdowns, which he saw as the ultimate suppression of individual rights.
Middle Eastdawsoncountyjournal.com

Fights over settlements holding up coalition deal signings

Coalition agreements among the parties forming the new government have yet to be completed, due to disputes over how to handle Judea and Samaria, sources in Yamina said on Wednesday night. The disputes include who will oversee efforts to prevent Palestinian construction in Israeli-controlled Area C, and how roads between...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel: Knesset committee chaired by Arab MK stripped of its power

The Knesset Interior Committee, headed by Arab-Israeli MK Mansour Abbas, has been stripped of its power due to the agreement to establish a new coalition “government for change”, Arab48.com reported on Tuesday. The committee is one of the most important in the Israeli parliament. It covers security, internal security, planning...
Middle EastNewswise

U law professor available to talk about upcoming Knesset vote in Israel

On Sunday, Israel’s parliament (Knesset) will convene and is expected to vote in favor of a new government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign as prime minister. It is anticipated the vote will usher in a “change government”—a coalition of eight different political parties that plan to use a rotation system to fill the prime minister’s seat. Naftali Bennett, leader of the New Right Party, will initially serve as prime minister for two years, followed by Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid for two years. For the first time in Israel’s history, an Israeli Arab party will be part of the government.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

The Bennettt/Lapid Razzamatazz Isn’t Going Over All That Well

The Knesset is slated to hold the required confidence/no confidence vote on the highly controversial Lapid/Bennett coalition agreement on or before June 14. Under Israeli law, the Knesset must approve a proposed coalition government for it to take effect. As most Jewish Press readers know, Naftali Bennett, who heads the right-wing Yamina party and Yair Lapid, who heads the center-left Yesh Atid party, joined with six other parties –together spanning the entire spectrum of Israel’s political divide, including the Islamist Ra’am party. And therein lies a modern cautionary tale.
Religiondawsoncountyjournal.com

Haredi fury over Bennett masks real concern: Their funding will be cut

The leaders of the haredi factions – Arye Deri of Shas, Degel HaTorah’s Moshe Gafni, and Agudat Yisrael’s Ya’acov Litzman – competed with each other Tuesday over who could come up with the nastiest insult for Yamina head Naftali Bennett. “The government headed by Bennett will destroy the Shabbat,” bewailed...
Middle Eastconservativeangle.com

So you want Islamists kept out of government? Well, I’ve news for you. They’re going into it. In Israel.

Garvan Walshe is a former National and International Security Policy Adviser to the Conservative Party. “A Shura council!” “A Shura council!”. One can almost imagine Israelis’ voices rising levels of indignation not seen since Neil Kinnock denounced Derek Hatton for sending redundancy notices around Liverpool in taxis, as they heard that the fate of a coalition assembled to oust Netanyahu hung on the decision of clerics.
Middle Eastthejewishstar.com

Israeli Arab fix: Between conflict and containment

One of the most delicate terms in Israeli identity discourse is “Arab citizens of Israel.”. Jews citing this term use it to make a distinction between “Israeli” Arabs and “Palestinian” Arabs, and to imply differences in their attitudes toward the State of Israel and its institutions. There are substantive differences between the legal status of Arab citizens in Israel, Jerusalem’s Arabs (who are non-citizen residents) and the Arabs of the territories (most of whom are residents of the Palestinian Authority). But in the world of identities, the spoken word is mightier than the written law.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Shas Leader Deri: Bibi Made a Huge Mistake and I Should Have Stopped Him

“I have a lot of criticism of Netanyahu,” said Shas chairman Aryeh Deri in an interview on Army Radio Thursday morning. “It was his huge mistake—and mine for not fighting him—to dismantle the current unity government, which was a great government.”. Deri has been a loyal supporter of the prime...
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

HAROLD HALPERN: A letter to Jerusalem on areas of common interest

Editor’s note: This is a letter that retired Sarasota attorney Harold Halpern, a board member of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, wrote to a friend in Israel. Dear Stu: It’s time to share my thoughts about a new government, which may soon be in place unless there...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

What to expect from Israel's incoming government

On Sunday, Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year run as Israel’s longest-serving prime minister is scheduled to come to an end. An unprecedented multiparty, multi-ideology governing coalition is set to take over. Naftali Bennett, the son of American immigrants who moved to Israel a month after the 1967 Six-Day War, will become the...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

PM Netanyahu Orders Gantz Not to Evacuate Evyatar Outpost – What Will PM Bennett Do?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff Asher Hayun on Wednesday evening sent Defense Minister Benny Gantz a letter insisting that he stop the evacuation plan for the Evyatar outpost that had been established a few weeks ago near the Tapuach junction. The outpost, named after Evyatar Borowski H’yd who was murdered there by Arab terrorists in 1982, was evacuated several times in the past. This time, Jewish settlers returned to the outpost in great force, in response to the murder of Yehuda Guetta H’yd, who was murdered by an Arab terrorist in early May.