Instagram Now Let’s You Hide Your Like Count & The Reviews Are Mixed
As a Social Media Editor, you’d likely assume that my life revolves around likes, comments, and followers—and to an extent, it does. When it comes to my job, those things are pivotal, reflecting the work I do and the content that our audience resonates with at STYLECASTER. However, being involved in social media every day, I’m acutely aware of its effects and how every one of us uses these platforms differently. So when I learned the platform will give users the ability to see or hide likes on Instagram, I knew the reviews would be mixed.stylecaster.com