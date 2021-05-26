Instagram Now Let’s You Hide Your Like Count & The Reviews Are Mixed

Instagram has made it increasingly easy to see who's keeping tabs on you, and for you to do the same. While you can see if your crush has been watching your Instagram Stories simply by tapping a button, though, it's a little harder to track when it comes to the posts or videos you share on your Instagram feed. Considering you can only see who "liked" your posts, you might be wondering if you can somehow see who viewed your Instagram videos. Here's how that all works.