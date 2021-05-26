Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Instagram Now Let’s You Hide Your Like Count & The Reviews Are Mixed

By Samantha Caccamise
Posted by 
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As a Social Media Editor, you’d likely assume that my life revolves around likes, comments, and followers—and to an extent, it does. When it comes to my job, those things are pivotal, reflecting the work I do and the content that our audience resonates with at STYLECASTER. However, being involved in social media every day, I’m acutely aware of its effects and how every one of us uses these platforms differently. So when I learned the platform will give users the ability to see or hide likes on Instagram, I knew the reviews would be mixed.

stylecaster.com
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

28K+
Followers
2K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Schuyler Bailar
Person
Hailey Bieber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Settings#Mental Health#Social Media Platform#Mixed Media#Social Media Posts#Social Media Content#Negative Feedback#Social Media Editor#The Jed Foundation#Lgbtqia#Reviews#Followers#Personal Content#Likes#Youtube Channel#Influencers#Insightful Feedback#Usual Number#Brands#Counts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
InternetKeene Sentinel

New Facebook and Instagram feature lets everyone hide how popular their posts are

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook is getting rid of those alluring and changeable numbers that show how many likes a post received. If you no longer want to see them, that is. The social media giant confirmed Wednesday it is finally rolling out a long-rumored new feature: Anyone on Facebook or Facebook-owned Instagram can hide like counts from posts they see on their feeds. Users can also hide public like counts on their own posts, one at a time.
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

Here's What You Should Know About Who's Watching The Videos On Your Instagram

Instagram has made it increasingly easy to see who's keeping tabs on you, and for you to do the same. While you can see if your crush has been watching your Instagram Stories simply by tapping a button, though, it's a little harder to track when it comes to the posts or videos you share on your Instagram feed. Considering you can only see who "liked" your posts, you might be wondering if you can somehow see who viewed your Instagram videos. Here's how that all works.
InternetAndroid Headlines

Stadia Now Lets You Add Notes To Your Friend Profiles

Have you ever wanted to add notes to your friends profiles on Stadia? Well if you answered yes then you’re in luck because it looks like Google just added this feature on the sly. Now this isn’t a major feature, so it shouldn’t be surprising that Google didn’t go out of its way to advertise it.
Internetlifewire.com

Why Turning Off Instagram Likes Won't Change Your Experience

Instagram introduced the ability to officially hide the like count on your posts last week. Users can opt-out of the like counts for each post and see "username and others liked this," instead of a specific number. Hiding like counts don’t fundamentally change the Instagram experience or the self-esteem issues...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Independent

It’s going to take a lot more than hiding Instagram likes to fix teen girls’ self-esteem

Having previously piloted the scheme to smaller groups, Instagram developers have announced that users can now hide “like” counts on their photos.Clearly, developers are keen to give themselves a pat on the back for implementing this relatively small measure.“We tested hiding like counts to see if it might depressurise people’s experience on Instagram,” the company explained in a statement. “This way, if you like, you can focus on the photos and videos being shared, instead of how many likes posts get.”The changes to the photo-sharing platform, which can be turned on and off in settings, are certainly a step in...
TV ShowsFast Company

This startup lets you make money like an Airbnb host—for screening movies

Back in early March of 2020, Christie Marchese was feeling good. She’d just received a $100,000 investment for a new company that was set to launch that month. Her plan was to apply the Airbnb model to the movie industry and turn individuals into movie screening “hosts” who would be given the tools to organize film screenings in places like churches and community spaces. This would bring smaller, independent films to areas of the county they might not normally travel to, and also allow filmmakers and others to help build a bigger audience for a film that, say, was only destined for streaming.
CollegesHer Campus

Is Hiding Instagram Likes For The Best? 5 College Women Weigh In

Instagram recently launched its latest feature: the option for users to hide their Instagram likes. Instagram has been toying with the idea of hiding likes for a while now — in fact, some users have been unable to see their likes for the past several months. So, how can you...
ApparelPosted by
StyleCaster

‘Avant Basic’ Style is All Over Instagram—But Is It Sustainable?

There is currently a pair of $170 printed flares in my online cart. And while I haven’t committed to buying them just yet, I like to stare at them and pretend I own a mid-century modern apartment to match the vibe of their psychedelic print. Escapism is in the pattern, so much so that I even know the exact shoe I’d pair with the pants if they were mine (Jeffrey Campbell’s Concert Platform Mules). OK, I’ll admit it: I’ve fully fallen victim to the “Avant Basic” trend.
InternetTech Dirt

Instagram's Big Experiment With De-Prioritizing 'Likes' Fizzles As Some People Apparently Really Like 'Likes'

Back in the fall of 2019, we wrote about how Instagram was experimenting with hiding "likes" from US users, to try to cut down on the awkward incentives it created -- such as people obsessing over who and how many people liked the pictures they posted. It was an interesting move, and we appreciated the willingness to experiment with making sure the platform wasn't just encouraging socially problematic behavior. However, now the company has announced that some people really got upset without their likes.
Petsclickhole.com

Do They Think They’re Better Than You? Your Pity Follow Of Your Friend’s Pet Instagram, Where They Write Captions Like They Are A Dog, Remains Completely Unreciprocated

There’s nothing more maddening than when a friend acts like they’re somehow superior to you, and this story is an infuriating example of just that: Your pity follow of your friend’s pet instagram, where they write captions like they are a dog, remains completely unreciprocated. Unbelievable. The fucking gall!. Two...
Cell Phonesinputmag.com

Tinder will now let you block everyone you know IRL

Tinder is introducing a new feature this week that should greatly decrease the chance of running into your exes, colleagues, cousins, or other undesirables while looking for potential dates. The feature basically lets you block all your phone contacts in the Tinder app, which should make it virtually impossible to stumble upon anyone you’ve already met in real life.
Cell PhonesTechCrunch

Apple’s Live Text lets you interact with text in your photos

Announced by Craig Federighi on the virtual stage of WWDC, Live Text will be arriving on iPhones with iOS 15. He demonstrated it with a couple pictures, one of a whiteboard after a meeting, and a couple snapshots that included restaurant signs in the background. Tapping the Live Text button...
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Claire Spivey Pregnancy: Accidentally Revealed on Instagram!

We've been assuming this was the case ever since the 20-year old exchanged vows with Justin Duggar in late February. Just a few months after annoucning her courtship, and tying the knot, Claire Spivey may be pregnant with her first child. How do we know?. Well, there's a pretty legitimate...
Skin CarePosted by
StyleCaster

Now THIS Is The Beauty Collection For Astrology Fans

For a decade, Carli Bybel has been sharing her beauty tips and tricks with her more than six million YouTube subscribers. Now, the new mom is sharing more than makeup, letting her 4.7 million Instagram followers into her life. Recently, she had some big news outside the birth of her son. She announced the second Il Makiage x Carli Bybel collection in a stunning photoshoot with her pregnant belly under the stars. It’s a collection she’d been working on for a year and a half.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

It’s Official: No One Slays A Smoky Eye Like Jennifer Lopez

While the world was watching Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite in Miami and then back home in Los Angeles, I was busy drooling over Lopez’s latest makeup look. Maybe she’s feeling herself in her (old) new relationship, as one does, or maybe it’s for work. But JLo’s smoky eye is the perfect throwback ’90s beauty look I’m about to copy STAT.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Ginger Zee shares ocean-bound swimsuit photos for important reason

GMA's Ginger Zee had a message to deliver on Wednesday and she did so with some truly incredible photos. The popular meteorologist took to Instagram to share underwater snapshots alongside some powerful words. In the images, Ginger was swimming with magnificent-looking wildlife, including jellyfish and sharks. WATCH: Ginger Zee wows...
Beauty & Fashionlionheartv.net

Jerry Yan and Shen Yue are now lovers in ‘Count Your Lucky Stars’

Jerry Yan (Calvin Lu) and Shen Yue (Andi) have finally made their relationship official after a series of conflicts and jealous encounters in “Count Your Lucky Stars” (CYLS), which airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5. The two finally made peace and decided to define their relationship after Andi...