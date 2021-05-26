Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcpherson, KS

Shred Day a success

mcphersonweeklynews.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars were lined up on Saturday morning during the first of three shred day events sponsored by The Citizens State Bank and held at Home State Bank’s main branch. Over a span of two hours, bank volunteers took in some 1,600 pounds of items, while meeting with dozens of area residents. “This is an important […]

www.mcphersonweeklynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Home, KS
City
Mcpherson, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shred#Online Access#The Citizens State Bank#Home State Bank#The Mcpherson News Ledger#Monthly Recurring Bronze#Success#Online Access#Subscription#Online Content#Bank Volunteers#Changed#Cars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC of Kansas will host a Blood Drive in Pleasanton Kansas. The Summer Full of Life Blood Drive will be on Saturday, June 12th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. The Blood Drive will be at the Pleasanton Community Center located at 819 Main Street in Pleasanton Kansas. Appointment...
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

‘Poutine’ all this in a taco is a little crazy

I have had several people over the years tell me that this column is promoting bad eating. I mean, yeah, I agree at least somewhat. If you eat many of the recipes I write about every day of the week, you're probably not making your doctor or your bathroom scale all that happy. […]
Mcpherson County, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

All Schools Day back with limited activities

For the McPherson News Ledger The traditional parade and carnival associated with the McPherson County All Schools Day will not take place this year as the community emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers have put together a limited schedule of events to mark the 108th anniversary of the celebration. The event will still […]
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Brown named volunteer of the year

McPHERSON—McPherson Hospital Volunteers have announced Kathy Brown as their latest Volunteer of the Year. Criteria for selection includes annual activity of at least 250 hours of service, engagement in one fundraiser and one special project, attendance at three quarterly meetings and abidance by the Volunteer Services Policies and Procedures. Director of Volunteer Services […]
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Building wall collapses in McPherson downtown

McPHERSON—A section of the Sounds Great music building on 123 N. Main Street collapsed Tuesday morning, creating a dramatic display and plenty of commotion in the McPherson downtown. The west wall of the apartment building above the store collapsed, leaving a gaping hole in its place. No person was injured, though the McPherson […]
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

1386 12th Ave McPherson

Price: $175,000 | Bedrooms: 3 | Baths: 1 | 1,480 sq ft. Front row seating for gorgeous Kansas sunsets can be yours, but only if you act quickly. Nestled on the West edge of McPherson on 1 3/4 acres this one owner ranch style home is calling you. The outside is designed for ACTIVITY with its fenced pen (perfect for 4H projects: bucket calves, goats, a pony…), 2 level wood deck, patio, small fish pond, deck & power for your above ground pool…so much FUN! Inside the house you’ll still be able to see those sunsets through the wall of windows in the living room. The kitchen is packed full of cabinetry and a breakfast bar that flows into the dining area with built-in hutch. Just off the kitchen is a laundry room (with access to the back yard) and roughed in 3/4 bath. Unfinished basement is sound and an open slate, ready to accommodate your needs. A new roof is included in the pricing, and there is plenty of updates to do, but the payoff will be worth it. Properties like these don’t come available often, so make your appointment today. All Highest and Best offers will be presented to the Seller on Tuesday at 5:30.
Inman, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Inman industrial arts students compete/learn at fair

Bill Bush INMAN—Several students from Inman attended the Heart of America Industrial Arts Fair held in Sedgwick on May 5. Six schools from the league—Sedgwick, Remington, Inman, Ell-Saline, Sterling and Marion—participated in the event. Students brought and entered projects they created. Then, while judges evaluated the projects, students rotated among four 25-minute workshops, […]
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Maier gives BPU update

Staff Reports McPherson News-Ledger McPHERSON—Board of Public Utilities General Manager Tim Maier gave an update on the utility’s first quarter activity to the McPherson City Commission on Monday. Ongoing projects include building a new substation on Mohawk Road to the north of McPherson. Crews continue to set steel and have completed work on […]
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

Food trucks, cars and live music downtown this Friday

Staff Reports McPHERSON—To help take the sting away from the cancelled All Schools Day activities, live music, food trucks and a Main Street drag are planned for this Friday, May 14, in downtown McPherson. Organizer Scott Becker said activities will kick off at 5 p.m., with Old Farts Drag Main. Food trucks will also […]
Mcpherson, KSmidkansasonline.com

SWAP SHOP 5/13

2 tires 225-50-ZR16 Hancock tires no wheels, 60.00 for the pair, wide variety of used tires. 785-212-1832. Tires 205 75 R 15 on 6 bolt Chevy rims wants 100.00. 2016 Dodge full sized pickup bed, silver in color. 500.00 or OBO 755-9650. 2 Furby’s in original boxes, Telephone you can...
Mcpherson, KSMcPherson Sentinel

McPherson Hospital names Kathy Brown as 2021 Volunteer of the Year

McPherson Hospital Volunteers have announced Kathy Brown as their latest Volunteer of the Year. Criteria for selection includes at least 250 hours of service over the year, engagement in one fundraiser and one special project, attendance at three quarterly meetings and abidance by the Volunteer Services Policies and Procedures. Director...
Mcpherson, KSmcphersonweeklynews.com

McPherson Area Veterans Committee hosts Memorial Day Services

For the McPherson News-Ledger The McPherson Area Veterans Committee will be hosting Memorial Day Services on Monday, May 31, at various locations. Services will be in-person this year. This year's speaker will be retired Lt. Col. Tom Frankenfield. The first service will be held at 8 a.m. at the Crestwood Cemetery, Pawnee Road […]