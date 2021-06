The Simotics SD motor series (photo) was introduced as part of this company’s Digital Enterprise Virtual Experience at the Hannover Messe 2021 event. The standard version of Simotics SD is offered in the Super Premium Efficiency (IE4) class across the entire power spectrum from 2.2 to 1,000 kW and for 2 or 4 poles, as well as from 75 kW for 6 poles and from 55 kW for 8 poles. Simotics SD in IE4 thus exceeds the so-called ErP Directive 2019/1781 (energy-related products) — both the first stage, which will be valid by July 2021, as well as the next, which will apply from July 2023. — Siemens AG, Munich, Germany.