Michigan State

Michigan’s Biggest Country Festival Returns In July

By Ken Evans
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 15 days ago
With two words the Faster Horses Music Festival announced their intention to return this summer. Those two words? "We Back." The 2020 version of the event was shut down due to the pandemic, but the 2021 version will take place just weeks after the state lifts the bulk of gathering restrictions and masking requirements on July 1st. Due to the timing of the event, it's likely to be the largest gathering in the state since at least March 2020. Each day of the 3-day festival is expected to draw nearly 50,000 concertgoers.

