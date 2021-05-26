Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Despite morning shooting, memorial events at George Floyd Square continued on first anniversary of his death

By Andrew Havranek
spectrumnews1.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS— Violence that erupted ahead of events surrounding a memorial service for George Floyd in Minneapolis Tuesday did not keep people from paying their respect to a Black man killed by a police officer in 2020. Viral video of that event prompted protests around the world and calls for change in policing and how Black and people of color are treated in this country.

spectrumnews1.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Society
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Russell, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Minneapolis Police#Memorial Service#Chicago Police#Minneapolis Protests#Square Inc#The Associated Press#Chicago Avenue#Minneapolis Tuesday#Dr King#Man#38th Street#Gunshots#Officer#Hearing#Violence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Minneapolis, MNDaily Times

Correction: Daunte Wright-Policing story

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story May 15, 2021, about the city of Brooklyn Center considering changes in policing after the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Wright was wanted on a felony warrant. He was wanted on a warrant for a gross misdemeanor.
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

2 hospitalized after shooting near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Two people were shot in a confrontation near East Phillips Park in Minneapolis Monday morning. Shortly after 8 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of East 24th Street and 18th Avenue South where two people had reportedly gotten into a confrontation, pulled guns and began shooting at each other, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
Minneapolis, MNKRDO

Girl in ‘very critical condition’ after being shot at birthday party

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a child was shot in the head during a birthday party in Minneapolis’s Jordan neighborhood Saturday night. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue. Police believe a four-door red Ford was driving in an alleyway when someone inside shot at a house.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
KRMG

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — A Minnesota judge ruled Monday that the manslaughter case can proceed against a former suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright, and she set a trial date for December. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter, who is white, will stand trial...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Authorities ID driver killed after crashing in Minneapolis with tire missing

Authorities on Monday released the identity of the woman who crashed and died in north Minneapolis after losing a front tire, causing her vehicle to flip. Nicole M. Rindahl, 35, of Minneapolis, suffered fatal injuries last shortly before sunrise last Tuesday, when she left eastbound N. Glenwood Avenue near Xerxes Avenue in her car and was pinned beneath her overturned car, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Minneapolis, MNmillcitytimes.com

Firefighters For Healing partners with Sherman Associates to Provide Housing for Burn Trauma Survivors & Injured Firefighters, May 19 Groundbreaking Announced

Via a recent news release from Hennepin Healthcare:. Firefighters For Healing and Sherman Associates Development host groundbreaking at The Moment, a one-of-a-kind project that mixes residential, commercial and nonprofit housing. On Wednesday, May 19, there will be an 11am groundbreaking ceremony for The Moment Apartments and Firefighters For Healing Transitional...
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
The Hill

Ex-officer who fatally shot Duante Wright to face trial in December

A Minneapolis judge ruled on Monday that the trial of the former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu said during a virtual omnibus hearing that she identified probable cause to hold up the charges against Kim Potter, who was captured on body camera footage last month shooting Wright during a traffic stop, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
Minneapolis, MNSouthern Minnesota News

Federal arraignment in July for 3 ex-cops in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in July, with a trial date to be determined. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be arraigned on civil rights violations...
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

'We gotta do better, Minneapolis': Shooting victim's grandmother gives impassioned plea

Grandmother calls out Minneapolis community for lack of outrage after shootings involving children. The grandmother of a 10-year-old shooting victim called out her community in an impassioned speech Monday afternoon during a news conference where city leaders unveiled a community policing plan. In her speech, she said the recent violence was unacceptable and questioned why there was no outrage about the shootings.
Hennepin County, MNAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Daunte Wright Murder Trial Set

(Hennepin County, MN) -- The former Minnesota police officer accused of killing Daunte Wright is scheduled to go to trial later this year. Kim Potter's trial is set for December 6th. Potter and her attorney were informed of the judge's decision in a pretrial hearing Monday in the case against her involving the shooting death of the Black man.