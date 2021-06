- Long-term pay-per-use contract to recover spent gases in glass manufacturing - MONTREAL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today that its wholly owned subsidiary HyGear, has signed a 10-year hydrogen recycling Gas-as-a-Service contract with one of the largest glass manufacturers in the world. The pay-per-use contract is valued at approximately $1.6 million in total revenues over the 10-year agreement and was signed after successfully validating the quality of gas over several tests at two flat-glass manufacturing facilities in Germany.