Marcia L. Fudge is the U.S. secretary of housing and urban development. When demonstrators flooded the streets of Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd, they were not only protesting local police practices. They were also speaking out against the destructive, systemic racism that has permeated nearly every aspect of life in the Twin Cities — and our nation as a whole. Consider this sobering fact: A child born in the majority-White neighborhood of Historic Hill in St. Paul can expect to live 21 years longer than a child born in the predominantly Black neighborhood of Rondo — even though these areas are separated by fewer than five miles.