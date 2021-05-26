Cancel
Orange County, FL

Orange County closing four more COVID vaccination sites

By Kate Santich, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 13 days ago
In mid-April, this Orange County mobile COVID-19 vaccination site at Barber Park had plenty of demand. But it and several others have since closed as fewer residents seek the vaccines. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Four Orange County recreation center COVID-19 vaccine sites — at Goldenrod, Meadow Woods, South Econ and West Orange — will permanently close Thursday evening, two days after a mass vaccination site run by the Federal Emergency Management Agency closed at Valencia College’s west campus.

The sudden announcement, issued late Tuesday, comes as demand for the vaccine continues to drop and the vaccination effort moves largely to retail pharmacies and private doctors’ offices.

The county’s Barnett Park drive-through vaccination site, at 4801 W. Colonial Dr., also remains open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The recreation center sites will shutter at 7 p.m. Thursday after administering nearly 11,000 doses of COVID vaccines since May 4. The smaller neighborhood sites were opened to replace the mass vaccination effort at the Orange County Convention Center, which closed last week.

Kent Donahue, public information officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, said he did not know what led to the decision, which was made by state officials. The state did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ksantich@orlandosentinel.com

