ULEMCo Signs MoU With ENGV Pty Ltd To Open The Market For Hydrogen Conversions In Australia

By FuelCellsWorks
fuelcellsworks.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleULEMCo, the UK hydrogen fuel pioneer, has signed an exclusive MoU with ENGV Pty Ltd to collaborate on developing a market for its hydrogen dual-fuel technology. The scope of the agreement extends across Australia and into commercial vehicles, particularly heavy-duty applications like refuse collection, urban trucks, buses and prime movers.

fuelcellsworks.com
