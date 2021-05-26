Cancel
Don’t Talk To Me Unless It’s About Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Do me a favor? Don’t speak to me unless it’s about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress, because I can confirm it’s the only topic I have time for today. Ever since Grande’s marriage to Dalton Gomez was made official, I’ve been patiently waiting to see what my queen wore on her big day—and, to be honest, I was also waiting to see if she wore a ponytail underneath her veil. It’s just such an Ari thing to do, don’t you think?? Finally, with the release of some new photos on her Instagram, all of my questions have been answered.

CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Releases Wedding Day Photos

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez wed in an intimate ceremony in the pop star’s Montecito mansion. After almost two weeks, the newlywed singer shared images of her special day on Instagram. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s whirlwind romance is one for the books. The pair started dating last January, was...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Dalton Gomez Net Worth: How Rich Is Ariana Grande's Husband?

Ariana Grande married her luxury real estate agent beau Dalton Gomez over the weekend. They got engaged in December 2020 after less than a year of dating. Ariana Grande shocked fans this week when she secretly tied the knot with her beau Dalton Gomez after just over a year of dating. Here’s how much Grande’s luxury real estate husband is worth today.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Why Ariana Grande's diamond wedding ring is one of a kind

Ariana Grande's fiancé Dalton Gomez designed the most stunning engagement ring for the singer when he popped the question in December 2020, so it's likely that the same thoughtfulness went into the wedding ring, too. The couple surprised fans by marrying over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony at...
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesEW.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent Dalton Gomez

This is, the part when, we tell you, Ariana Grande has said, "I do." The "Break Free" singer tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, EW has confirmed. A representative for Grande told EW's sister publication, PEOPLE, that the pair celebrated their nuptials with no more than two-dozen guests.
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tied the Knot Right Under Our Noses

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are officially husband and wife! According to People, the newlyweds held a private ceremony last weekend. "They got married," Grande's representative said. "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Celebritiesamericansalon.com

Get the Details on Ariana Grande's Wedding Day Glam

The pop star opted for a half-up style by celebrity hairstylist Josh Liu for her intimate at-home wedding ceremony. In partnership with beauty and wellness company Hims & Hers, the former baseball pro is delving into the beauty sphere with a makeup line for men. The brand's founders are looking...
Celebritiesmusictimes.com

[PHOTOS] Ariana Grande's Vera Wang Wedding Dress is Exactly What She Imagined Years Ago

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially newlyweds, as photos confirmed on the singer's Instagram. Ariana has been holding her tongue and did not dish any details despite wedding rumors. However, this week, the songstress broke the Internet when she shared a series of photos of her 'tiny and intimate' wedding with her long-term boyfriend, Dalton Gomez, documenting their special day. The fairytale-like wedding took place on May 15 at Ari's Montecito, California.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande's "Deep" French Manicure Is a Dreamy Wedding Detail You Don't Want to Miss

It'd be impossible for us to pick one single element of Ariana Grande's intimate wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez as our absolute favorite. Every part, from her dress to her hair to her makeup, was pure perfection. But there's one hidden detail that you may have missed in the wedding photos at first glance but that still deserves every bit of attention: her "deep" french manicure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Womanly Live

Ariana Grande Rocked Signature Ponytail For Her Wedding

The singer recently shared images of her wedding celebration, and she opted to embrace her signature hair and makeup looks with a bridal twist. On May 15, Saturday, Ariana Grande said her “I do’s” to luxury real-estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate wedding ceremony. While the small wedding ceremony...
Beauty & FashionPopSugar

Ariana Grande Knew Who Would Be Making Her Custom Wedding Dress Since 2018

Ariana Grande married real estate agent Dalton Gomez at her home in Montecito, CA, during an intimate ceremony, for which she tapped her team of stylists to bring her magical custom Vera Wang Haute bridal look to life. The lily-white silk charmeuse strapless empire-waist column gown was finished with a hand-pleated bubble veil, and photographer Stefan Kohli was there to document the occasion by candlelight.