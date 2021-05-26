Don’t Talk To Me Unless It’s About Ariana Grande’s Wedding Dress

Do me a favor? Don’t speak to me unless it’s about Ariana Grande’s wedding dress, because I can confirm it’s the only topic I have time for today. Ever since Grande’s marriage to Dalton Gomez was made official, I’ve been patiently waiting to see what my queen wore on her big day—and, to be honest, I was also waiting to see if she wore a ponytail underneath her veil. It’s just such an Ari thing to do, don’t you think?? Finally, with the release of some new photos on her Instagram, all of my questions have been answered.