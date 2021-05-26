Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Best woman-led action movies

By Provided by Stacker
snntv.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWomen’s roles in films continue to grow and change as cinema evolves. No longer relegated to background characters whose sole purpose lies in supporting and motivating their male counterparts, women are stepping into the forefront in their own right. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the action movie space,...

www.snntv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Hardwicke
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Skull Island#Metacritic#The Old Guard#Lionsgate#Panem#Bandai Visual Company#Oshii Stacker#The Rebel Alliance#Spotfilms#Warner Bros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesPosted by
Stacker

Best Meryl Streep movies

Stacker presents the best Meryl Streep movies as of July 9, 2019. The data were compiled using IMDb ratings, with any ties broken by the number of votes. Only feature films and TV movies were considered for inclusion.
MoviesThe Day

Preview the summer's most anticipated sequels, thrillers, dramas and action movies

Summer movies are back, and that means so are superheroes, hit men and cars that are both fast and furious. Many of the would-be blockbusters coming in the next few months were delayed from 2020, so don't expect this year's summer movies to address recent events. But there are plenty of sequels, double doses of popular actors such as Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, a big musical and the return of familiar staples such as the annual late-June Pixar movie and Liam Neeson smashing the faces of bad guys.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Planning Star Trek Movie With Multiple Captain Kirks

Following the passing of Leonard Nimoy, fans were hoping that William Shatner would occupy the legacy role occupied by his former co-star in J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek franchise. The idea of alternate timelines was largely dropped for Justin Lin’s Beyond, though, before the planned fourth installment found itself mired in development hell, and it’s still yet to escape.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Ahead of the live-action movie, Netflix is getting really into Mobile Suit Gundam

Netflix has a frustrating history of making its own versions of pop culture franchises rather than licensing the original things they’re based on, like how it made a new Ghost In The Shell but doesn’t have the original Ghost In The Shell or how it picked up those Knives Out sequels but doesn’t have the first one (not to mention its many Lifetime and Hallmark-style movies), but it looks like the streaming service is at least making some commitment to introducing its users to Mobile Suit Gundam before Kong: Skull Island’s Jordan Vogt-Roberts starts making that live-action version. That project, a joint production between Netflix and Legendary, was announced back in April and is most likely very far off, but Netflix announced last week that (outside of Japan, at least) it will be the streaming home of Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, the most recent animated installment in the mainline Gundam storyline that’s been running off and on since the ‘70s. (Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date or responded to our requests for one.)
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Netflix Trailer Shows Female-Led Action Romp

Netflix released their latest trailer for the female-led action romp that would satisfy any gun-fu action fan with an all-female led protagonists led by Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett in STX Films' Gunpowder Milkshake. The tease before the trailer is split with three frames listing the aforementioned stars along with Paul Giamatti in the middle frame, while quick cuts are shown in the left and right panels. The trailer starts with Sam (Gillan) entering a library with a yellow duffel bag that says, "I (heart) kittens." Placing the bag at the librarian Madeleine's (Gugino) desk, Sam requests to "exchange some books.
TV ShowsDecider

The Best French Movies and Shows on Netflix

Who doesn’t love to seem cultured by recommending foreign films and TV shows to their friends? So worldy! So intellectual! So able to consistently read subtitles while also eating a pint of Ben & Jerrys! Netflix has made it easy to devour foreign content, and it’s not just good; shows like Lupin and Call My Agent are binge material.
Travel247tempo.com

This Is the Best Movie About Time Travel

The modern imagination about time travel was triggered by the 1895 novel “The Time Machine” by H.G. Wells. It remains popular today and frequently is referred to in other books and, more recently, movies. The notation that people can move from one year to another is intriguing enough that it caught the attention of Hollywood long ago.
Moviesjioforme.com

Live-action Gundam movies draw inspiration from multiple timelines

The· Gundam The franchise is huge. It spans dozens of shows, movies, books and comics, many set on different timelines and has gained a lot of fans around the world.when Netflix In collaboration with Jordan Vogt-Roberts and writer Brian K. Vaughn Live action Gundam movies Many fans immediately commented Gundam The series (or timeline!) Must be adapted to live action. Mobile Suit Gundam, The original series was a natural choice, Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Still widely loved Mobile Suit Gundam Wing The film has been pointed out as a potential candidate for inspiration.
Movies247wallst.com

The Best Horror Movies Ever Made

As long as there have been motion pictures, there have been horror films. The genre has gone through numerous evolutions since the first three-minute horror short, “Le Manoir du Diable” (“The House of the Devil”) was shot in France in 1896. In early silent classics like “Nosferatu” (1922), fear was...
Moviesfilm-book.com

GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Hit-Woman Karen Gillan betrays a Crime Syndicate in Netflix’s Action Film

Netflix has released the second movie trailer for Gunpowder Milkshake (2021). Navot Papushado‘s Gunpowder Milkshake stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, Michael Smiley, and Paul Giamatti. Papushado and Ehud Lavski wrote the screenplay for Gunpowder Milkshake. Haim Frank Ilfman...
Moviesz-lane.com

Five Action Movies to Stream Now

For action movie fans looking for new thrills to watch at home, there are a lot of car chases, explosions and fights (knife, sword and fist) to sift through. We’re helping to make the choice easier by providing some streaming highlights. ‘F.E.A.R. (Forget Everything And Run)’. Rent or buy on...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

The best alien movies of all time

If there’s life on other planets, what would it look like? If those lifeforms could somehow get to Earth, would they befriend us, or try to destroy us? Ever since cinematic pioneer Georges Méliès stunned audiences with insect-like lunar inhabitants in A Trip To The Moon in 1901, filmmakers and screenwriters have tried to answer those questions.
MoviesPosted by
Stacker

50 best mockumentary movies

Stacker looks at the best mockumentaries of all time, using IMDb data to track the concept’s cinematic history and spotlight the genre’s most successful examples.
Movieswzpl.com

Another Live Action Movie Coming to Disney+

A Beauty and the Beast live-action prequel is coming to Disney Plus and a couple of stars from the live-action film will be a part of the series. There was talk for some time that the characters Gaston and LeFou would have their own show and now the talk has become reality.
MoviesNBC San Diego

Rachel Zegler Cast as ‘Snow White' in Disney's Live-Action Movie

Rachel Zegler's Disney wish is about to come true. The "West Side Story" actress has snagged the role of Snow White in Disney's live-action remake, her rep and Disney confirmed to E! News. Production for the adaptation of the 1938 animated film will begin in 2022, according to Deadline. Director...
Moviesfiz-x.com

Action Packed Trailer For Movie DIE IN A GUNFIGHT Starring Alexandra Daddario

Check out the new action-packed trailer that has been released for the violent modern take on the classic Romeo and Juliet story, Die in a Gunfight. The movie stars gorgeous Alexandra Daddario and Diego Boneta as Mary and Ben, the “star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families.” They are joined in the cast by Travis Fimmel, Justin Chatwin, Wade Allain-Marcus, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Nicola Correia-Damude, John Ralston, and Michelle Nolden.