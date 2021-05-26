The Real Reason Ted Allen Asks Contestants Questions On Chopped
"Chopped" is an intense cooking competition show that gets talented chefs to compete against each other as they try to prepare delicious meals in a bid to impress the show's panel of expert judges. As highlighted by The AV Club, impressing the judges on "Chopped" isn't an easy task. The four chefs have to survival several timed rounds as they work with a box of mysterious ingredients they need to use while preparing their dish.www.mashed.com