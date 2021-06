MINNEAPOLIS, MN — Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs or VA will extend the debt relief for Veterans until September 30, 2021. The extended time relief is for Veterans who had their overpayments incurred on April 6, 2020 and September 30, 2021. There will be no collection during this suspension period, including all co-payments for medical care and medicine services incurred at the same period. If there are payments on the suspension period, it will be returned.