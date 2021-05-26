Cancel
Laytonville, CA

Large Fish and Wildlife Presence Reported by Laytonville Residents

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMultiple residents of Laytonville are reporting a large contingent of Fish and Wildlife vehicles this morning in and around Laytonville. One resident reported 15-20 vehicles heading down Branscomb Road and then around eight heading up Spy Rock Road. Another resident received reports that Fish and Wildlife were sighted on Iron Peak Road and Registered Guest Road.

kymkemp.com
