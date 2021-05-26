Cancel
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County opens new fire station in Andale

By George Lawson
kfdi.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSedgwick County Commissioners held an opening ceremony Tuesday for a new fire station in Andale. Fire Station 31 will serve the Andale area and northwest Sedgwick County. Firefighters will move into the facility on Thursday. The building was completed in nine months at a cost of $2.2 million. Sedgwick County...

www.kfdi.com
