The following are excerpts from the Bourne Police Department logs dated Wednesday, May 5, through Wednesday, May 12. Police made an arrest at 6:22 PM at the McDonald’s restaurant on Meetinghouse Lane in Sagamore. An employee called about a suspected drunk driver in the drive-thru lane of the restaurant. Employees were able to get the driver to pull out of the drive-thru lane and into a parking space. Officers arrived and found the vehicle, a green 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe. They spoke with the driver, identified as Timothy P. Dambacher, 52, of Harwich. Mr. Dambacher had a strong odor of alcohol when he spoke and showed obvious signs of intoxication. He told the officers he was diabetic, and Bourne Fire/Rescue was brought to the scene to check on him.