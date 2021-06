Join us today (6/16) at Noon for this Exclusive “Juneteenth” Interview with Dr. Ted McDaniel and Dr. Mark Lomax, II. You don’t want to miss these two amazing musicians and educators who are sure to drop Gems during this Special “Wellness Wednesday” Event. This interview will provide Insight regarding the upcoming Black Music Event on Friday, (6/18) for a commemoration of Juneteenth, hosted by the Ohio History Connection.