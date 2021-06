As of May 13th, all Californians age 12 and over are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. All Pfizer clinics in MyTurn will show available appointments for patients as young as 12 years old. Any minor arriving for a vaccine appointment must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attest to their age. Pfizer vaccines are currently offered at the Whispering Pines clinic in Grass Valley, Dokimos Pharmacy in Nevada City, and the Tahoe Forest Hospital clinic at Sierra College in Truckee. Schedule your family's appointment online at MyTurn.ca.gov or call or 1-833-422-4255.