Familiar faces plan retirement

Each year students from all over the country look forward to the last day of school when days are longer and full of possibilities. They can swim, hang out with their friends, go on family vacations and do all kinds of things. They don’t have to open math books, etc., or learn anything in particular, all the while learning about life, socialization and just being a kid. It’s no surprise that teachers, as dedicated as they are to their students, also look forward to those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.