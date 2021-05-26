Familiar faces plan retirement
Joyce Wacker has been a "fixture" at Lincoln Grocery for nearly 40 years. She worked for Del Vignery when he had the store on W. Lincoln Avenue that was formerly Duckwalls and will soon be home to the county's new fitness center. When Kerry Smith purchased the business in 1999, Joyce was well-established with the business and stayed on. As Head Cashier, HBC and General Merchandise Manager, and the store's pricing coordinator, she will be missed by her coworkers, managers and customers alike.