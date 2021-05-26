Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, KS

Familiar faces plan retirement

lincolnsentinel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce Wacker has been a “fixture” at Lincoln Grocery for nearly 40 years. She worked for Del Vignery when he had the store on W. Lincoln Avenue that was formerly Duckwalls and will soon be home to the county’s new fitness center. When Kerry Smith purchased the business in 1999, Joyce was well-established with the business and stayed on. As Head Cashier, HBC and General Merchandise Manager, and the store’s pricing coordinator, she will be missed by her coworkers, managers and customers alike.

www.lincolnsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, KS
City
Lincoln, KS
Local
Kansas Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Breast Cancer#Radiation Therapy#Lincoln Grocery#W Lincoln Avenue#Hbc#Faces#Head Cashier#Fitness Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Kansas State921news.com

Motorcycle Rally in Pleasanton Kansas

Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas will host the First Annual Thunder on the Streets Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, June 12th in Pleasanton Kansas. This fundraising charity ride is to support the Soldiers for Jesus MC Kansas. A full day is planned, including a scenic ride thru the county. Ride will begin in Paola Kansas and finish in Pleasanton Kansas.
Lincoln, KSlincolnsentinel.com

USD 298 loses 129 years of district service

Each year students from all over the country look forward to the last day of school when days are longer and full of possibilities. They can swim, hang out with their friends, go on family vacations and do all kinds of things. They don’t have to open math books, etc., or learn anything in particular, all the while learning about life, socialization and just being a kid. It’s no surprise that teachers, as dedicated as they are to their students, also look forward to those lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer.