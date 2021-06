An Australian runner named Grant Brisbin set an FKT (fastest known time) on a route in New South Wales just north of Sydney after completing the 100K Central Coast Century Run in 10 hours, 27 minutes on Sunday. Brisbin’s time beat the previous record, which another Australian runner named Josef McGrath set earlier this year, by an hour, easily claiming the FKT as his own. The Central Coast Century route record is the second FKT of Brisbin’s ultrarunning career.