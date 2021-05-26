Team Israel will play Olympic tuneup games at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford

HARTFORD — It doesn’t matter if he’s in the starting 11 for Hartford Athletic or coming on as a sub, Luka Prpa’s approach is always the same. “Whichever one you are, you have to make an impact on the game,” Prpa said Saturday. “Whether it’s the first minute or when I came on at halftime, or if you come on in the last 10 minutes. You’ve always got to try and make that impact, put your stamp on the game.”