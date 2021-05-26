Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, KS

Gotta love that beat

lincolnsentinel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn important step in my “coming back to life” saga is underway, and this part has been a whole lot of work. In an attempt to make everyone happy (oops – my eyes just rolled) I accepted a referral from “Dr. Austin” of the Lincoln Clinic. One day I was sitting on my bed trying to think of something to do besides sleep when my phone rang. It was the Wesley Hospital Cardiac Rehab Center. I set up an appointment to begin whatever it was Austin wanted me to do (and my kids too… they are almost tyrannical when it comes to things like this). Then I sat down to call everyone (like maybe two people) and let them know I had gotten this show on the road.

www.lincolnsentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Health
City
Lincoln, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wesley Hospital#Back To Sleep#Important Things#Rehab#The Lincoln Clinic#Love#Happy#Kids#Oops#Bed#Sat#Eyes#Dr Austin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Income TaxPosted by
The Associated Press

ProPublica: Many of the uber-rich pay next to no income tax

WASHINGTON (AP) — The rich really are different from you and me: They’re better at dodging the tax man. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos paid no income tax in 2007 and 2011. Tesla founder Elon Musk’s income tax bill was zero in 2018. And financier George Soros went three straight years without paying federal income tax, according to a report Tuesday from the nonprofit investigative journalism organization ProPublica.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

The Justice Department on Monday recovered some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, cracking down on hackers who launched the most disruptive U.S. cyberattack on record. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...
Presidential ElectionCNN

Joe Biden doesn't want to meet the press

(CNN) — Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 138 days. And in that time, he has held a total of ONE formal news conference. Asked about that paucity of pressers -- ahem! -- on Sunday by CNN's Brian Stelter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied that Biden "takes questions several times a week."