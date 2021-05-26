Gotta love that beat

An important step in my “coming back to life” saga is underway, and this part has been a whole lot of work. In an attempt to make everyone happy (oops – my eyes just rolled) I accepted a referral from “Dr. Austin” of the Lincoln Clinic. One day I was sitting on my bed trying to think of something to do besides sleep when my phone rang. It was the Wesley Hospital Cardiac Rehab Center. I set up an appointment to begin whatever it was Austin wanted me to do (and my kids too… they are almost tyrannical when it comes to things like this). Then I sat down to call everyone (like maybe two people) and let them know I had gotten this show on the road.